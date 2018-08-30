Suspected arsonist waits for final report

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with setting two High Prairie business buildings on fire one year ago will get more time to learn about a psychiatric assessment.



Christopher A. Trindle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 20 when his lawyer Dallas Gelineau updated the court.



“We are wait into receive a report and results from Alberta Health Services,” Gelineau says.



“Mr. Trindle says he has met with Alberta Health Services officials (for the assessment) in July.”



A psychiatric assessment was ordered by Judge D.R. Shynkar on May 7 and was expected to take 30 days to complete.



However, the order was extended since, which the judge suspects has been caused by a staffing shortage.



“Clearly it’s a staffing issue,” Shynkar says.



“This causes ongoing delays.”



Shynkar granted a request by Gelineau to put the matter over to Sept. 17.



Trindle appeared on closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre.



A full-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 4 in High Prairie, which could be extended.



Trindle was charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP.



Two downtown High Prairie businesses and two vehicles were burned the night of Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15.



Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then to the Pin Cushion Boutique, both located on 49 Street.



The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to a fire at the Collett Building shortly after 3 a.m., said acting fire chief Dan Gillmor.



“A truck on the south side of the building was on fire and ignited the building,” said Gillmor, who reports the fire started in the vehicle.



Damage was contained to the south side of the building.



While the truck was destroyed, a small car received some damage.



The Collett Building was the home to Angel Business Services, Northern Alberta Fetal Alcohol and PACE Community Support Sexual Assault and Trauma Centre.



Collett Building owner John Middelkoop says half of the building was extremely damaged while his 2010 Dodge truck was totaled.



About 20 minutes after the first incident, crews were called to a fire in an alley south of The Pin Cushion Boutique.



“We had a vehicle on fire threatening the building,” Gillmor said.



“Fire was contained to the vehicle and an outside wall, while the car was destroyed.”



Tenants in apartments above the Pin Cushion Boutique were evacuated.



Police called both fires suspicious.