Suspected arsonist appears in court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with setting two High Prairie businesses on fire last summer returns to court next month.



Christopher A. Trindle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court on March 12.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Trindle in court and put the matter over to April 9 obtain a lawyer in Edmonton.



Trindle appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.



He was charged with four counts of arson by RCMP after two downtown High Prairie businesses and two vehicles were burned the night of Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15.



Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then the Pin Cushion Boutique, both located on 49 Street.



The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to a fire at the Collett Building shortly after 3 a.m., said acting fire chief Dan Gillmor.



“A truck on the south side of the building was on fire and ignited the building,” said Gillmor, who reports the fire started in the vehicle.



Damage was contained to the south side of the building.



While the truck was destroyed, a small car received some damage.



The Collett Building was home to Angel Business Services, Northern Alberta Fetal Alcohol and PACE Community Support Sexual Assault and Trauma Centre.



Collett Building owner John Middelkoop says half of the building was extremely damaged while his 2010 Dodge truck was totaled.



About 20 minutes after the first incident, crews were called to a fire in an alley south of The Pin Cushion.



“We had a vehicle on fire threatening the building,” Gillmor said.



“Fire was contained to the vehicle and an outside wall, while the car was destroyed.”