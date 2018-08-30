Suspect waits for results of report

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police near Kinuso in early March 2017 will soon know if he is fit to stand trial.



Charles Edward Bleakley appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 20 to deal with an assessment to determine if he is responsible for his criminal actions.



“I have received a letter from Alberta Health Services and we are asking to put the matter over to Sept. 17,” lawyer Dallas Gelineau says.



His request for an assessment at Alberta Hospital was granted in court July 16.



“I have a little bit more research to do,” Gelineau says.



Bleakley faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8, 2017.



His place of residency was not disclosed by police and he was 42 at the time of the incident.



Bleakley is charged with two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



Police report that on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734, with a vehicle reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.



The male occupant stopped for police, then fled into a wooded area, as one officer heard what was believed to be one shot from a firearm while the male fled.



A short time later, Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.



Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33 and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.



Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle.



When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.



Later, around midnight, Emergency Response Team members arrested Bleakley without incident.



He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital into police custody.



The highway was re-opened at 1 a.m.