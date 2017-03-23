Suspect in police chase reserves plea to obtain lawyer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An armed man involved in a high-speed chase with police near Kinuso in early March has made his first court appearance.

Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 13. He reserved plea to March 20 to obtain counsel.

He faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8.

His place of residency was not disclosed by police.

Bleakley is charged with two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police report that on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

“The lone male occupant stopped for police, then fled into a wooded area. The police officer heard what was believed to be one shot from a firearm while the male fled,” says Cpl. Ronald Bumbry.

Later, Bleakley was believed to be barricaded in an unoccupied building nearby. Police searched the building but the man was not located.

A short time later, Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm. The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and Bleakley fled.

“Road blocks were set up in the surrounding area and police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33,” says Bumbry. “After a brief pursuit the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a ditch.”

Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle. When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.

The highway was re-opened at 1 a.m.