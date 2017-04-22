Suspect in stand-off retains lawyer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man involved in a high-speed chase and armed stand-off with police in the Kinuso area in early March has secured a lawyer.

Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 10. His matters were put over to early next month.

However, Bleakley recently retained a lawyer, Dallas Gelineau, to move the process along.

“He would like to reserve plea to May 1, so he can read disclosure and review it with his client,” said duty counsel Harry Jong, speaking as an agent for Gelineau.

In the meantime, Bleakley will apply for bail.

Bleakely appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre through closed-circuit television. He faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8.

Among the most serious charges he faces are two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police reported that on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area during the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm. The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and Bleakley fled.

Police later located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch. Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle. When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.

Later, around midnight, he was arrested.