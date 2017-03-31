Suspect in chase seeks lawyer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 42-year-old man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police near Kinuso in early March will return to court next week.

Charles Edward Bleakley appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 20. His case was put over to April 3 to give him time to obtain counsel.

“He wasn’t able to contact Legal Aid,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He wants to put the matter over for two weeks to contact Legal Aid.”

Bleakley appeared through closed-circuit television from Peace River Correctional Centre.

He faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8.

His place of residency was not disclosed by police.

Bleakley is charged with two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police report that on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734, with a vehicle reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

The male occupant stopped for police, then fled into a wooded area, as one officer heard what was believed to be one shot from a firearm while the male fled.

A short time later, Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.

Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33 and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle.

When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.

Later, around midnight, Emergency Response Team members arrested Bleakley without incident.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital straight into police custody.

The highway was re-opened at 1 a.m.