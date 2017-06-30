Suspect in armed standoff pleads not guilty

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preliminary inquiry has been set for early next year for a man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police in the Kinuso area three months ago.

Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 19 and a preliminary inquiry was set for Feb. 13.

“Bail can be spoken to before that,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for lawyer Dallas Gelineau.

Bleakley pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried in Court of Queen’s Bench by judge alone.

Bleakley appeared on closed-circuit television from Peace River Correctional Centre.

He faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8. The most serious include two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, resisting arrest, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.