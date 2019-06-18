Surprises for all the dads!

Julia Fulton-Prince reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Greetings from Joussard School! This is Julia Fulton-Prince, bringing you the news once again.



While interviewing our kindergarten students I found out they have been busy doing all kinds of things – learning about shapes in Math, planting sunflowers in Science and Art, learning to read in L.A., going swimming with the whole school [thanks to our school council], and showing their citizenship by helping to clean up the community. Busy little people!



In Grade 1 the learning continues as well. The students are learning all about shapes in Math and polishing up their reading and writing skills in L.A. They also reported they had a great time during the school’s “Fun Swim” that was funded by the school council.



Students in Grade 2 have been busy planning surprises for their fathers, as his special day is coming up [Father’s Day June 16]. The students also reported they are practicing their subtraction skills in Math. In Science, they have been painting with magnets. That must have been fun!



The students in Grade 3 reported they have been busy making Father’s Day gifts for their special dads. The students also have been drawing self portraits and have been enjoying the sunshine as they have P.E. outside.



In Grade 4, our students have had a fabulous week, where they learned so much outside of the classroom. They watched as tipis were set up and then slept in them overnight. They learned how helpful plants like dandelions and plantain can be for your health. The students got great practice in working together for a common goal and had great fun learning some Indigenous games. The next day, after getting up at around 5 a.m., the students were heard to say they wanted to do this every year!



The Grade 5 students weren’t quite as excited as they gave me their report, but they have been learning lots too. In Science, they are learning about biomes. They had a great trip to the Jackpines where they studied different plant environments first hand. In Social Studies and L.A., the students have been researching the Famous Five and have given some excellent presentations to their class.



And in Grade 6, the Provincial Achievement Tests are in full swing. The students want to do well on them and are working hard. They also reported they are learning how to do ink chromatography in Science and had a great time swimming with the whole school.



Thanks for reading my report.