Supporting Humboldt Strong

The High Prairie Regals made a cash donation to local resident Marlin Haugen, uncle of Humboldt Broncos’ head coach Darcy Haugan to cover expense to travel to Humboldt for the memorial service April 14. Left-right, are Regals’ president Allan Lamouche and vice-president Barry Sharkawi.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

The High Prairie Regals hockey team extended its condolences and support to families of the 16 people who perished in a collision of a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team on April 6.

Among the deceased was Darcy Haugan, nephew of Marlin Haugen, of High Prairie.

“The tragedy really hits hard here for a lot of people who know the Haugen family,” Regals’ president Allan Lamouche says.

In support, the Regals of the North Peace Hockey League donated $1,200 on April 11, to Haugen to attend his nephew’s memorial service April 14 in Humboldt.

“This is a small token from the community to support a family that has contributed much to local sports programs and community for many decades,” Lamouche says.

Haugan coached the Broncos for three years after he was at the helm for the Peace River Peace Air Navigators of the North West Junior Hockey League.

He coached many High Prairie area players on the Navigators.

His parents, Leroy and Shirley Haugan, formerly resided in High Prairie. Leroy Haugan played for the Regals for many years.

Haugen has been active in local sports for more than 30 years and is well-known in the region.

The High Prairie Regals woud like to thank Corinne Goulet for helping with the fundraiser but, more importantly, the people who were willing to contribute.

The High Prairie Regals present funding to support the Humboldt Broncos. Left-right, are head coach and general manager Jimmy McLean, board director Carl Smith, vice-president Barry Sharkawi, president Allan Lamouche, Marlin Haugen, holding grandson Dylan Haugen, director Flarry Laderoute, volunteer Corinne Goulet and director Peter Keay.
Students and staff at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie wore sports jerseys on April 12 to honour and support victims of a crash April 6 that involved the bus of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. A total 16 people perished as of April 13. Several other local schools joined others across Canada and beyond as people were encouraged to wear jerseys to remember Humboldt.
Many High Prairie Elementary School staff and students wore jerseys in support of Humboldt. In their shiny, bright Edmonton Oilers jerseys, left-right, are Terwyn Willier, Cathy Kryzanowski and Kiona Campbell.
Joussard School students remember victims of the Humboldt tragedy! Left-right are Damiana Willier, Brett Odegaard and Nevaeh Prince, wearing jerseys to school.

 

