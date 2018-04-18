Supporting Humboldt Strong



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Regals hockey team extended its condolences and support to families of the 16 people who perished in a collision of a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team on April 6.



Among the deceased was Darcy Haugan, nephew of Marlin Haugen, of High Prairie.



“The tragedy really hits hard here for a lot of people who know the Haugen family,” Regals’ president Allan Lamouche says.



In support, the Regals of the North Peace Hockey League donated $1,200 on April 11, to Haugen to attend his nephew’s memorial service April 14 in Humboldt.



“This is a small token from the community to support a family that has contributed much to local sports programs and community for many decades,” Lamouche says.



Haugan coached the Broncos for three years after he was at the helm for the Peace River Peace Air Navigators of the North West Junior Hockey League.



He coached many High Prairie area players on the Navigators.



His parents, Leroy and Shirley Haugan, formerly resided in High Prairie. Leroy Haugan played for the Regals for many years.



Haugen has been active in local sports for more than 30 years and is well-known in the region.



The High Prairie Regals woud like to thank Corinne Goulet for helping with the fundraiser but, more importantly, the people who were willing to contribute.