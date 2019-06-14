Supernault gets his ‘Chance’

High Prairie Renegades’ football graduating player Chance Supernault signs June 1 with the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A high school football player from High Prairie is getting a special “Chance” to move up to the junior ranks.



Chance Supernault signed a contract June 1 with the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League.



He is the first local player to rise to another level since high school football started in 2014.



“I feel really good about being successful and able to follow my dreams in football by continuing on with the Edmonton Huskies,” Supernault says.



The 6’5″, 325-pound offensive right guard played for the High Prairie Renegades the last three years and graduates from St. Andrew’s School in August.



“I was willing to work hard to get this opportunity,” says Supernault.



“Many members of my family played for the South Peace Penguins and I wanted to play football just like they did.”



Supernault was invited to a try-out camp May 3-5 by the Huskies in the CJFL, one level below the Canadian Football League.



Last season, the Huskies finished second in the Prairie Football Conference.



“Make sure to work hard, stay in school and listen to your teachers,” Supernault says.



Renegades’ head coach Troy Johnston says Supernault deserves to move up in the ranks.



“I am very excited to see Chance sign with the Edmonton Huskies, he really worked hard to get a spot on that team,” says Johnston, who coached him for three years.



“It shows people in our area and others that with the right attitude and work ethic you will have great opportunities after high school.



“You don’t need to be on a championship winning team to go somewhere, you just need the right mindset.”



He says that’s what the football standout has.



“Chance’s greatest strength, I believe, is his attitude,” Johnston says.



“Yes, he is big and very strong but I believe it’s his ability to stay positive and put the hard work in to help him improve in the areas he needs to.



“That is his biggest strength.”



Johnston says he started to see potential in Supernault in his Grade 11 year.



“I have heard other coaches, referees and players talk about how big and strong Chance is to go up against,” Johnston says.



The coaches wishes Supernault all the best.



“I just want to congratulate Chance in turning his dream of playing football after high school into a reality,” Johnston says.



“He has shown that hard work and dedication will help you achieve your goals in life.



He says the community is fortunate to have Supernault as a role model for all youth in the area.