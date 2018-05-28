Superior wins contract with county

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has renewed a service contract for development safety codes.



At its regular meeting May 23, council approved a contract for Superior Safety Codes Inc. effective May 1 for a three-year term.



The county’s safety codes services agreement with Superior expired April 30. It was one of two agencies that received a request from the county to provide a proposal for services for building, electrical, gas, and plumbing disciplines to a deadline of May 15, says a reports from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Superior Safety Codes was the only agency to submit a proposal.



Fees will remain the same.



“We have no choice,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.



Olansky notes Big Lakes administration continues to work with other municipalities in the northwest on a regional safety codes agency.



A business plan will outline a regional model that will meet the needs of participating municipalities.



“Work will continue on this initiative and it is anticipated that it will take time to see this through to a point where the regional authority will be operational,” Olansky says.



“We do have an out clause with Superior and would be required to give 90 day’s notice.”