Summer full of fun awaits children at municipal library



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A summer of fun awaits your child at the High Prairie Municipal Library’s summer reading program.



Just don’t tell your child they will be learning at the same time!



Registration begins June 13 with the cost being only $10 for the entire summer. The program invites children to participate in three groups:



* 3-5-year-olds Monday and Wednesday from 2-3 p.m.;

* 6-8-year-olds Tuesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m.;

* 6-8-year-olds Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon;

* 9-12-year-olds Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.



Registration is each group is limited so remember to register early.



Shelby Laughlin leads the program this year and is no stranger to the program. She was the assistant two years ago.



“I know what I’m getting myself into. I like kids.”



And why should parents consider registering their children? Skills are learned, says Laughlin, plus students are engaged in their reading during the summer and more prepared for school in the fall.



The theme of the program is Ignite Your Passion. In addition to reading, children should be prepared for a summer of fun and visits to the fire hall, RCMP and more. Expect a visit from former Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes, a swimming day, and annual sleepover. Plenty of craft sessions and games are held to keep children entertained.



One might forget the program’s focus is still on reading. The more a child reads, the more points they earn toward prizes at the end of the summer. Points are also earned for attending each scheduled session.



The program’s first day is July 3.