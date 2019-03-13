Sucker Creek opens outdoor skating rink

Sucker Creek First Nation Councillor Paulette Campiou cuts the ribbon amongst many friends before the official puck drop.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Sucker Creek First Nation continues to provide more recreation options on the reserve.



Feb. 13, residents gathered to celebrate the grand opening of their new outdoor skating rink. Dignitaries, company sponsors and youth gathered at the rink for the first games and enjoy a barbecue in very chilly conditions.



The project was made possible with financial support from Hammerhead Resources and Keyera Energy Ltd.



Paul Cooper, vice president, land, Hammerhead Resources, says the company was more than willing to step forward to help to “begin building a relationship with Sucker Creek.”



After speaking with the band and asking how they could be more involved, it became apparent help was needed to build the rink.



A rink seemed like the perfect project because over 100 Sucker Creek residents play on hockey teams in High Prairie.



“We decided this was a good project to help,” says Cooper.



Grant Galpin, industry relations advisor with Keyera, says the company built the two heated sheds for dressing rooms and storage. Like Hammerhead, the company continues to build an excellent working relationship with Sucker Creek.



Keyera has facilities on Sucker Creek managed lands and works with the band to ensure environmental needs are addressed during development.



Like Hammerhead, he adds a good business relationship is enhanced by supporting the communities where they do business.



Following a prayer, an official puck drop occurred with games following.