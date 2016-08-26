Sucker Creek First Nation celebrates culture at pow wow

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Aboriginal culture was celebrated at the fourth annual Sucker Creek Powwow, held Aug. 13-14.

Colourful outfits, drummers and singers delighted the crowds in the arbour as community leaders, dignitaries and flags led the grand entry for each of three events.

Savannah Willier was crowned the Senior Princess.

Karma Bager was crowned the Junior Princess.

Dennessa Vaughn was crowned the Tiny Tots Princess.

Chief Jim Badger, council members, and elders were specially honoured in the wagon train that arrived in the first event on the Saturday.

“This powwow is held to commemorate the elders who have gone before us and to celebrate our culture,” Badger says.

“It’s also an opportunity for our youth to see and appreciate their culture.”

People travelled from all over Alberta, and various parts of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Dignitaries also came from far and wide for Saturday afternoon, including Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews and Town of High Prairie Linda Cox.

The powwow was held all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon, witht he dancers going well after the sun had set.