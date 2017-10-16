Sucker Creek department makes history in March 2017

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sucker Creek First Nation Volunteer Fire Department has had a busy year with medical assists but few fires.

“We’ve had a quiet year for fires,” fire chief Allan Koski says.

Firefighters have responded to one house fire and two other structure fires and a few grass fires.

“We have been doing a lot of medical assists for Alberta Health Services,” Koski says.

Last year, Sucker Creek became the first First Nation first responder with Alberta Health Services on March 3 and thereby made history.

AHS provides equipment and medical direction in order to work with Emergency Medical Services for immediate medical care.

Currently, the fire department has 12 more members with room for more.

“We are always recruiting firefighters,” Koski says.

Others are the fire department are deputy fire chief Kaber Koski, Donovan Willier, Ann Koski, Joe Willier, Katlin Willier, Cassie Willier Lloyd Willier, Ed Calliou, Ryan Badger, Tanis Willier, Savanah Willier, Jonathan Willier and Dillon Letendre.

The department practises Wednesdays once a month at 7:30 p.m.

To volunteer, phone Koski at [780] 523-7412.