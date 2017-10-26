Students to go trick-or-treating for food bank

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Most people will be roaming from house to house Oct. 31 collecting delicious Halloween treats.

Not so for a few students at Prairie River Junior High School, however.

The second annual PRJH Tricks for Eats drive occurs when students go trick-or-treating on Halloween to collect food bank items instead of candy.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated for the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Please give generously,” says teacher Kelly Carlson, who is coordinating the drive.

Last year, six students gathered 140 pounds of food items to donate to the food bank.

Carlson started the drive last year after reading about a similar program at Augustana University in Camrose.

The drive is one way Carlson is encouraging students to serve the community, volunteer, and support the needy.

“It’s important for students to learn to give back to their community, and to help meet the needs of people nationally and globally,” Carlson says.