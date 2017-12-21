Students, teachers rally for a good cause

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie St. Andrew’s School graduate has certainly done her part to rally people for a good cause this Christmas.



Mallory Caudron, who now works in Edmonton, is involved with an organization in Edmonton called the Christmas CarePack Campaign. Personal items are collected for homeless and at-risk teenagers. Volunteers sort and distribute the backpacks just before Christmas.



Caudron was so impressed with the campaign she spread the word to her mother, Fran Caudron, a teacher at St. Andrew’s. In turn, she called some friends and before you knew it, others were involved including Laura Canon’s Grade 8 class at St. Andrew’s, Andrea Pollack’s Grade 6 class at High Prairie Elementary School, Theresa Doody’s Grade 3 class at Peavine Bishop Routhier School, and students in Jamie Babcock’s Prairie View Outreach School.



“What is neat about this is that five classes from four schools in three different school divisions are all involved in collecting,” says Fran.



Canon says she challenged her Grade 8 students to get involved and promised if every student brought an item they would have a pizza party. With several days left, all but about six had already contributed.



Elementary students understand the need to help others. Kashton Davidson says the teens need “help” and Amy Gordon recognizes they need items to help keep clean.



The program was started by Green Thumb Landscaping and Leading Stars Art and Education Foundation. Now in its third year, the first year they distributed about 400 packs, this year it is expected to be 800.



Items collected include bars of soap, toothbrushes, toiletries, lip balm, sunglasses, gloves, scarves, or even a bus ticket to attend a job interview.



To get involved next year, please call Tamara at [780] 887-2056.



Fran Caudron delivered all local donations to Edmonton on Dec. 8.