Students take ride on historic trail

Kyle Robinson reports the news this week from High Prairie Elementary School.

Kyle Robinson

HPE Reporter

This is Kyle with the High Prairie Elementary School news for this week’s South Peace News.



The students in Grade 3Z have been busy studying the differences between mammals, amphibians and reptiles, and the differences between vertebrates and invertebrates. They have started “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” as a read aloud.



In Grade 2CL, students are using the numeracy skills they’ve practiced this year to complete their timed Math quizzes. They are very quick because they’ve learned great strategies. Grade 2 CL students love Math!



In Grade 3J, students have started writing in cursive. The students are improving quickly.



The Grade 4, Leveled Literacy Intervention students are reading about Asian Unicorns. Did you know they are real?



In Math, Grade 4S students understand how to find and create congruent shapes, vertices and line segments. They are also sharpening their multiplication and division skills. In Social Studies, 4S students are discovering American contributions to the growth and changes of Alberta.



Grade 5C students went for their first swimming last week. They are looking forward to four more trips to the pool. Teacher, Brenda Coulombe, challenged her students to pretend they were working an old-fashioned milk separator. Using the turning motion with both their arms, she told them she didn’t think that they would last five minutes. Her students took up the challenge. Some dropped out after one minute, some at five minutes, four students were still going after 20 minutes. Coulombe had to finally get them to stop so that they could participate in gym class. Students, Abby Bilyk, Liam Lamason, Caden Kozak, Jonathan Calhoon and Kreed Smith-Bernard have great arm power and good stamina!



The Grade 5 students had a great time on their last Land-Based Learning trip. Elder Chucky told stories and Brad and Blaine Cunningham drove the horses and wagon. It was a wonderful to take a trip part of the way down the Klondike Trail.



Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!