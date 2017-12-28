Students spread special Christmas message

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local students have spread the message about drinking and driving over the Christmas season under the Brown Bag Campaign.



About 200 paper bags were distributed to several local schools, says co-ordinator Robin Baker, family success coach for the Stronger Together program of the High Prairie and Area Children’s Resource Centre.



“Many of the messages are great,” Baker says.



“Liquor store managers were really receptive to participate and give to the bags to join in the campaign to educate and promote awareness to drinking and driving.”



Students from Prairie River Junior High School, E.W. Pratt High School, Prairie View Outreach School and St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie, Grouard Northland School, and Bishop Routhier School in Peavine participated in the program.



Bags will be delivered to the High Prairie Liquor Store and The Liquor Depot in High Prairie, Ruby’s Liquor Store in Big Meadow and Ferguson’s Market in Grouard on Dec. 22.



“As a police officer says, if one person doesn’t drink and drive, it saves three lives,” Baker says.



High Prairie RCMP strongly supports the program and the students’ efforts and messages.



“It’s great to see they are involved because drinking and driving affects everyone,” Const. Nic Petruic says.



“Drinking and driving becomes more prominent over the holiday season.”



He says police are stepping up road checks and reminds motorists to make wise decisions.



“Please don’t drink and drive,” Petruic says.



“We’re not saying don’t have fun, but be smart about it.”



Students Against Drunk Driving Alberta, in partnership with the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission, leads a liquor bag campaign where Alberta students of all ages can add their personal message on the dangers of impaired driving to a paper liquor bag, the SADD website states.



The activity assists educators in continuing the conversation about the dangers of drinking and driving.



Students add their personal message and creative artwork on the bag that are provided to local liquor stores.