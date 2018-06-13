Students show art in Great Outdoors



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Art by students of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie was a walk in the park during a special year-end art show.



A variety of creative artwork was showcased in Art in the Park in Jaycee Park on June 6.



“I like the idea that students need to feel comfortable showing their artwork and explaining their work,” art teacher Lisa Knudtson says.



“It’s a walk in the park.



“It should be a right of passage for students to develop and show their skills and we should showcase all aspects of education like art, besides academics and sports.”



Art 10, 20 and 30 students featured their work over the year that included water colours and acrylic paintings, photography, abstract and graffiti art, line prints, multi media and 3D.



“You don’t realize how much work they do until it’s spread out on display like that,” Knudtson says.



“Students decided to have an art show in the park in a poll in the spring; we wanted it outside.”



Showing their work is a rewarding experience for students.



“Knowing that other people would see my work encouraged me to put more effort into it,” says Tim Du Toit, Grade 11.



“Isn’t that what it’s all about, being able to express yourself to others?”



Another student also says an art show inspires the teen artists.



“Even if they didn’t think others would see their work, it’s still good to show it,” says Emily Okemow, Grade 11.



A lot of the students created their work at the start of the school year before the art show was planned.



Knudtson says it was apparently the first student art show by the school in memory and she trusts it will continue as an annual event.