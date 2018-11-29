Students rehearsing for concerts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Elementary students in area schools are rehearsing for Christmas concerts beginning the next few weeks.



St. Andrew’s School holds it Advent Celebration Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. The celebration traditionally kicks off the holiday season.



St. Andrew’s holds its Kindergarten – Grade 1 concert Dec. 12. The first of two shows is at 10:30 a.m. with an evening performance at 7 p.m.



The second concert at St. Andrew’s is for the Grade 2-3 students and will be held Dec. 13. The first of two shows is at 10:30 a.m. with an evening performance at 7 p.m.



High Prairie Elementary School is also holding two concerts in December. On Dec. 18 the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 4 concert begins at 7 p.m. with the Kindergarten, Grade 3 and Grade 5 concert the next evening, Dec. 19, also at 7 p.m.



The public is invited to attend all concerts and enjoy the students’ preparation.