Students preparing for Spring Concert

Gracie Foster

Kennedee Gauchier

Monica Gauchier

Times Reporters

The St. Andrew’s Grade 4-5 students are having a spring concert at St. Andrew’s School on April 20. There will be a concert at 10:30 a.m. and another concert at 7 p.m.

Collin Rattray is the music teacher at St. Andrew’s School in charge of the concert. The Grade 4s will be performing a Star Wars song with masks, and the Grade 5s will be performing a Stomp production.

During the Stomp concert, the Grade 5 classes will be using garbage cans, garbage lids, brooms, buckets, and pipes. They will be making incredible music with the items.

The Grade 4s and Grade 5s have been working very hard to show us their amazing recorder and Stomp skills.

Grades K-6 will be watching the concert at 10:30 a.m. and family members will enjoy the concert at 7 p.m.