Students log in time at NLC forestry fair

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Career opportunities in the forest industry were presented to local Grade 9 students at a forestry fair in High Prairie on March 7 at E.W. Pratt School.

Students from High Prairie schools Prairie River Junior High and St. Andrew’s School, Gift Lake, and Atikameg examined the options of training and careers at the fair.

“They’re starting to think about what career they want to pursue and know what courses they need in high school,” says Brian Panasiuk, who chairs Northern Lakes College dual credits and recruiting.

“The students love it and it’s a real eye-opener.

“Forestry is more than cutting down a tree.”

NLC was joined by partners Tolko Industries, High Prairie Forest Products and West Fraser Mills, Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, and Careers the Next Generation to organize the event.

Other participating agencies included Alberta Works, Registered Apprenticeship Program, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, Rupertsland Institute, and Work Wild.

Major employers were encouraged by the fair and the interest shown by students.

“This is awesome for students to get involved,” says Doug Stangier, the new manager of High Prairie Tolko OSB plant.

“Forestry is a big part of the province and country and has several spinoff opportunities.

“When you enter the forest industry, the opportunities are what you want them to be.”

Another local manager was inspired by the event.

“If we planted the seed with even a couple of students, that will be successful,” says Lee Barton, general manager of High Prairie Forest Products, a division of West Fraser Mills.

“I was in Grade 9 when I was at a career fair and got interested in forestry.”

Students were also advised about a scholarship program with Lesser Slave Forest Education Society that offers two $500 scholarships for students.

Northern Alberta Development Council is a partner in the program.