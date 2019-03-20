Students hope to catch some leprechauns

Danielle Calliou reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Danielle Calliou

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Danielle Calliou and I will be your reporter for the month of March. Today I took a friend with me and we went to visit each classroom in order to find out what has been going on throughout our school.



In kindergarten, I found out they have been playing Math bingo. This is helping them to remember numbers in a fun way. The students also told me they have been playing St. Patrick’s games, making and colouring fish in Art and playing Colour Monster in P.E. Lots of fun!



Our Grade 1 students are taking a very serious approach to St. Patrick’s Day and have already worked on constructing leprechaun traps. The students are putting a great deal of thought and creativity into these traps and feel quite convinced that this year they will be able to catch some. We wish them lots of luck!



Students in Grade 2 are learning about Edmonton in their Social Studies class. They are doing gymnastics in P.E. and snowman creations in Art. In Science, the students are learning about things that sink and things that float. They borrowed a water centre from kindergarten to test out their theories and predictions.



In Grade 3 our students are also experimenting as they test different types of paper to see how strong they are. In P.E., the students have been skating and just love it! The kids also told me they are learning how to subtract using three-digit numbers in Math. They are getting pretty good at this.



Students in our Grade 4 class have been very busy as well. They reported they have been making movies using objects they created out of clay. These movies should be very interesting! The students also informed me that in Math they are learning about division. In P.E., they are playing lacrosse and in Science they are building things that move. Busy folks indeed!



Our Grade 5 students had a great time creating their own pop bottle rockets as they observed the chemical reaction between the carbon in the pop and Mentos mints. In L.A., they learned all 23 helping verbs and created a song to help them remember. In Math, they have been learning about capacity and the amount of substance a container can hold. In Social Studies, they have been learning about the arrival of the Europeans and French by watching and reenacting important parts of history.



And, in Grade 6, the students continue to learn about flight and all the factors involved. In P.E. they are playing Dodgeball and in Social Studies they are learning about ancient Athens.



Just a reminder to all of our wonderful families; report cards were e-mailed Friday, March 15. If you want a paper copy, please let us know.



Our Leadership Showcase nights are Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19-20, from 3:30–5:30 p.m. Doris Willier will be hosting a silent auction to raise money for a climbing wall for our school. Come and hear about the great things your children are doing at school and bid on some items. We are looking forward to seeing everyone!