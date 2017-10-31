Joussard School – Students creating square pumpkins

Phoebe Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello folks, this is Phoebe Giroux bringing you the news from Joussard School.

Our Kindergarten students are having lots of fun in their class. They love being creative and every day they get to create a creature from a story they have just read. Recently, they got to create unique pumpkins – square pumpkins, pumpkins with eyes – lots of fun!

In Grade 1, our students are learning all about patterns. They used patterning as they made lanterns to help prepare for Halloween. It’s amazing how patterning seems to be in almost everything!

Our Grade 1 students were very impressed with the fire safety presentation that Joussard Fire Department deputy fire chief, Angela Paul, put on for them. They were all impressed at how she made smoke come out from under the door and then through the open door. Students sure learned how important it is to keep doors closed when you are sleeping.

Students in Grade 2 report that they are pretty good hockey players. They have been learning how to play floor hockey in P.E. and are loving it.

They Grade 2 students stated they have been busy painting trees to reflect the fall colours. Although, most of the trees now don’t have much colour!

In Grade 3, the students also reported what was going on in their P.E. classes and their Art classes. These must be some of the favourite subjects. In P.E., the students told me they are having lots of fun playing British Bulldog. In Art, they are using lots of creativity in making bats.

The Grade 2 and Grade 3 students had a great time going to High Prairie and taking part in the mural production. They are so proud that their work will be part of this tribute to Canada’s 150th birthday.

Our Grade 4 students learned so much in their Cree Culture class this week as they learned to slice moose meat in preparation for drying. Although they aren’t actually going to dry the meat they sliced, they did get to taste some fried moose meat. Of course, it was delicious!

In Grade 5, our students are polishing up their soccer skills in P.E. They love this game and are pretty good at it. The students also reported that they are learning how to create pictures of landscapes in Art.

And in Grade 6, our students all joined in the election process by voting for a councilor and a school board member. Although their votes really didn’t count, the students did learn a whole lot about the process of elections.

Thanks for reading our school’s news each week. Please check in with me next week, too.