Students begin practice for concerts

Allyson Potvin

HPE Reporter

This is Allyson with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



HPE would like to send out a big thanks to all the parents and students who traversed the slippery roads to come to Student Led Conferences. The teachers had a busy night of parents and students coming in.



In Grade 5C, students presented their portfolios to their parents over the two nights. They showed them and discussed their learning in L.A., Math and Science. 5C students used this opportunity to explain to their parents what they have been doing when they incorporated L.A. into their Social unit. The parents were able to see each step the child took to complete this unit and the final Canadian History Journal the students created.



Book Fair was a success again this year. The Book Fair committee would like to thank all the volunteers who came out to help run the fair.



The Grade 6 Silent Auction was able to help raise money that will go towards the Grade 6 trip this year. Thanks to all the parents who donated and to all the families who purchased items in support of the Grade 6.



Grade 5C students are getting very excited about their Christmas concert. They have been practicing very hard and having lots of fun with Fine Arts teacher, Tannisha Mackenzie. The stage went up in the gym last Friday so now every class from K-6 will be practicing in the gym.



Set the dates, Grade 1-3-5 and 4/5S will be on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., students in their class by 6:30 p.m.



Grades 2-4-6 will be Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., students in their class by 6:30 p.m.



Grade is starting to learn all about Space and Sky Science. They are excited to see what they learn. They were excited to watch the landing on Mars.



Grade 4S has been having a fun week! They have removed the scales from a whitefish and now they will create art with dyed fish scales. In Social Studies, they critically analyzed natural resources and how Albertans use them and what this has to do with the establishment of communities. In Math, they are working on word problems and in LA they are doing narrative writing.



Parents, remember there is no school this coming Friday, Dec. 7. The teachers are in the learning mode again and will be working hard that day while your children spend the day with you.



There is lots happening around HPE. Watch for the Hallway of Trees to appear soon.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!