Student returns home for practicum

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young High Prairie medical student has completed her practicum in her hometown while pursuing a career in physiotherapy.

And in doing so, she is following in the footsteps of her grandmother.

Hayley Laughlin finished five weeks of her final practicum April 21, working with her grandmother Vivien Laughlin at High Prairie Health Complex.

The young woman was a recipient of a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society in 2015.

“It’s very rewarding to see a local student return to do her practicum in our High Prairie physiotherapy, and with her grandmother,” says society chair Diana Oliver.

The society annually awards $2,000 bursaries to local residents to attain education in the medical field.

“Rehabilitation is a really fulfilling field to work in,” says the young Laughlin, daughter of David and Charmaine Laughlin, and granddaughter of longtime High Prairie physician Dr. Robin Laughlin.

“I volunteered at the hospital one summer and after seeing the therapists, I decided that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Her grandmother has always inspired her.

“I’m really excited to see Hayley enter this field and encourage her,” says the senior Laughlin, a physiotherapist in High Prairie for 42 years.

“She asks me a lot of questions and I attempt to answer them.”

Hayley has completed two years at MacEwan University in Edmonton for training as a physiotherapist and occupational therapist assis- tant.

She will work for the coming year at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital in Edmonton.

After that, the 2014 graduate of St. Andrew’s School will continue her studies to complete four more years to become a therapist.