Stolen mail will be returned to post office

H.P. court docket

April 1, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man in a vehicle with meth and stolen mail will pay dearly for his actions.

John Arthur Lambert, 41, of Donnelly, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 1.

He was also sentenced to probation for one year for possession of stolen property.

Court heard Lambert was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle that contained mail stolen from Sunset House and illegal drugs, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

High Prairie RCMP found 5-7 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s door.

Lambert was not the direct offender.

“He wasn’t the one who stole the mail,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted during sentencing.

“He admits to the substance and the mail.”

Lambert knew the meth was in the car, said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

During probation, Lambert is required to complete any treatment or counselling ordered by his probation officer.

Judge Shynkar authorized police to return the seized mail to the rightful owners or to Canada Post.



– – – – – – –



Miranda Faye Carifelle, 23, of Grouard, was sentenced to probation for 18 months after pleading guilty to taking a vehicle without consent of the owner and theft.

She took a vehicle from a person who stopped her beside the road on Nov. 21, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Carifelle was “driving a vehicle erratically, “swerving in and out,” he said.

Two off-duty sheriffs in separate vehicles suspected the driver was intoxicated and stopped her, lawyer Harry Jong said.

“One of them tried to take her keys away,” Jong said. “She was scared.”

Carifelle then took one of the vehicles that was running, the Crown told court.

“This is taking a vehicle from a stranger,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

“Circumstances are border line jail time.”

The theft charge arose Carifelle took a cell phone out of the hands of a female friend during a dispute in another incident.

Jong said Carifelle returned the phone to owner the next day.



– – – – – – –



Dwayne A. Chalifoux, 36, of High Prairie, was fined $500 each on two counts of breach of conditions.

Chalifoux was intoxicated, in contact with a named woman and in her residence against court order, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“He was told to stay out of a residence,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



– – – – – – – –



Jacob H. McDermott, 50, of Swan River, was sentenced to 32 days in jail but released after being credit for time served.

McDermott pleaded guilty to uttering threats, mischief with damage under $5,000, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to appear in court.

Charges date back to 2016.

“We’re all responsible for what we say,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

McDermott threatened a female police officer while being arrested, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

“He threatened to kill the officer and her children,” the Crown added.

McDermott says he was “drunk and stoned at the time”, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He apologizes . . .”

To make matters worse, while in the police vehicle, McDermott kicked and damaged the interior with steel-toed boots.

The judge credited McDermott for his efforts to stay out of trouble.

“He hasn’t been on the police radar for three years,” Judge Shynkar said.

“He’s already taken steps for counselling and addictions.

McDermott added he has not consumed alcohol for several months.