Stokes pursuing latest dream

Samantha Stokes won the 2016 Miss Rodeo Canada title Nov. 13, 2015 in Edmonton. She has entered a new competition to possibly be crowned Miss Universe.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman is competing for the right to advance to the Miss Universe Pageant.



Samantha Stokes announced on her Facebook page May 9 she has “officially been accepted as a National Finals Delegate in the 2019 Miss Universe Canada Competition held in Toronto this August.”



Called the Beauties of Canada contest, contest organizers have exclusive rights to send one representative to the Miss Universe Pageant.



Stokes realized her dream of competing for Miss Rodeo Canada by succeeding in a number of contests. She was named High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Aug. 2, 2012, then Grande Prairie Stompede Queen May 31, 2014. Her crowning glory was winning the Miss Rodeo Canada title Nov. 13, 2015.



“Nothing is more rewarding to me than stepping into a place of vulnerability to let my true light shine and encourage others to do the same,” writes Stokes on Facebook.



“When you decide to take that leap out of your comfort zone, amazing things happen.”



Stokes was 10 when she attended the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and decided she wanted to be queen after seeing Miss Rodeo Canada. It was a dream she realized through hard work and determination.



“I look forward to continue to motivate youth to never give up on their dreams, despite how big they may seem,” she says.



“I’m simply blessed for the opportunity and look forward to all the experiences this journey will bring.”



Samantha is the daughter of Tim and Anita Stokes of High Prairie.