Stokes earns prestigious award

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Larkin Stokes of the 2016 graduating class of E.W. Pratt High School has earned a special Alberta Premier’s award after being named as the school’s nominee.

Stokes received the Alberta Centennial Award, which is given to only 25 nominees from across Alberta, says a news release from High Prairie School Division.

Stokes also received a cheque for $2,005 which reflects the province’s centennial year.

“Thank you, Larkin, for being such an excellent role model to our students and for your support and dedication to our school, division, and communiprty,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board of trustees.

“We are very oud of your outstanding accomplishments and of the well-deserved recognition you have received.”

Each recipient receives a plaque from Premier Rachel Notley.

Stokes was nominated by his school as a result of his excellent leadership and citizenship. During the course of his high school career, Stokes spent more than 800 hours exemplifying the qualities of a model citizen.

To name a few, he was captain of the High Prairie Legionnaires’ midget hockey team, assistant coach of the High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club, a member of the executive committee for the school grad committee, a member of the school leadership group, and a power-skating assistant.

He also volunteered at Pleasantview Lodge, St. Mark’s Anglican Church, the High Prairie Children’s Resource Council, and High Prairie Elementary School as an organizer and team leader for the track and field meet.

Stokes is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Education with the University of Alberta at the Augustana campus in Camrose.

The Government of Alberta presents the Premier’s Citizenship Award, the Alberta Centennial Award, and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award to recognize students who have contributed to their communities through public service and voluntary endeavor.

One award is available for each high school in Alberta.

Larkin is the son of John and Joyce Stokes.