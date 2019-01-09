STEP ready to help employers

SPN Staff

Local organizations and businesses can now apply for the Summer Temporary Employment Program.



Applications for the Alberta government program are accepted until Feb. 8, says a news release Jan. 3.



Alberta re-introduced STEP in 2016 to create work opportunities for high school and post-secondary students between May and August.



The program provides a wage of $7/hr to employees.



STEP is available to small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, school boards, publicly funded post-secondary institutions, municipalities, First Nations and Metis settlements.



“Alberta students deserve good jobs and the best possible training, and Alberta businesses deserve the labour resources they need to thrive,” Labour Minister Christina Gray says.



“Employers who hire students improve job prospects for young Albertans and can hire additional resources to sustain and build their business.”



STEP is a four- to 16-week wage subsidy program that provides funding to employers to hire high school or post-secondary students for summer jobs from May to August.



Employers are offered a subsidy of $7-per-hour for a maximum of 37.5 hours per week.



New this year, applications are being accepted online only to streamline the process.



Applications can be filed online at Alberta.ca/step.