STARS shines to save lives

Big Lakes County contributed $50,000 to STARS; $25,000 each for 2018 and 2019. Left-right, are Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison, receives a cheque from Reeve Richard Simard at its regular council meeting Feb. 13. The county also committed to $25,000 annually for 2020 and 2021.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to construct a permanent helipad at High Prairie Health Complex are being encouraged by STARS air ambulance service.



At its regular meeting Feb. 13, Big Lakes County council heard the message from an official with Alberta STARS.



“It’s a definite asset to your community,” says Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison based in Grande Prairie.



“We have been landing at the hospital.”



A temporary helipad in located in a field southeast of the complex.



STARS has used the site since June 29, 2017, three months after the new health complex opened.



She suggests local municipalities meet in the coming months to convince Alberta Health Services and government to construct a permanent helipad.



“Have a plan when it could be paved and completed,” Farnden says.



Big Lakes values the services of STARS.



“We understand how important STARS is; keep up the good work,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



The county presented a cheque for $50,000 for its annual contribution of $25,000 for 2018 and 2019.



Similar funding for STARS for 2020 and 2021 was approved by council at its regular meeting Jan. 23.



STARS recorded 24 missions in 2018 in the region from High Prairie to Swan Hills.



Numbers are down considerably from 67 in 2014, 30 in 2015 and 46 in 2016.



Farnden says the figures are down since activity in the oil and gas industry declined with the economic downturn.