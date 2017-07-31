STARS gets 4-year commitment

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is funding the life-saving Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service program for the next four years.

Council agreed at its July 11 meeting to provide STARS with $8,000 a year from 2018-21. Money will be taken from the protective services budget.

Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison, attended council’s June 27 meeting asking for support. Her request was exactly what council decided.

Farnden first thanked council for past support.

“It’s a partnership that is saving lives.”

The High Prairie region continues to be one of the busiest regions served by STARS. The 349 calls in High Prairie and Big Lakes County in 2016 ranks second only to the M.D. of Greenview’s 657.

“You are still in our top three communities we serve,” said Farnden.

She added fundraising is difficult in the poor economic times. For the first time in 24 years, the annual lottery was in danger of not selling out. A push toward the end resulted in a 97 per cent sellout.

“We consider that a sellout,” said Farnden.

The good news is that efforts to receive funding from other governments is proving successful. For the first time in its history, a First Nation provided money when Sturgeon Lake made a commitment. Plans to meet with Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council are being made.

Farnden also highlighted the equipment used by STARS, adding that they are now only one of three accredited medical transport systems in Canada.

“We’re really super proud of that,” she said.

She also summarized the types of calls STARS responds to, the most being medical emergencies [52 per cent], then motor vehicle collisions [20 per cent] and trauma related industry accidents [15 per cent]. Recreation, on-site workplace and agriculture calls complete the other 13 per cent of missions flown.