Court Docket – Stabbings lead to more time behind bars

H.P. court docket

June 5, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A 39-year-old woman who stabbed two other women with a knife will spend a few more months behind bars.

Vina Sheila Auger, 39, of Grande Prairie, was handed a global sentence of one year in custody after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court June 5 to two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Auger, who was given credit for 75 days served, stabbed the first victim in the stomach, said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

Andre Arseneau, senior Crown prosecutor, told court the incident occurred on Sept. 14, 2016 in High Prairie.

“It’s a serious situation,” he said. “It turned out not to be life-threatening.”

A second person tried to intervene and was also stabbed by Auger. She sustained minor injuries, said Arseneau.

“If she had not been intoxicated, these incidents would have not happened,” Judge Shynkar said.

“There is a need for ongoing rehabilitation and healing.”

After Auger is released from jail, she will be placed on probation for six months. She was given special orders to protect herself and take steps to avoid drinking alcohol when she returns to the community.

“Create a sobriety plan for the first days after release,” Judge Shynkar advised.

Auger told court she is eager to change.

“I take full responsibility for what I did. I want to try to better my life.”

– – – – – – – – –

Lawrence R. Travis, of Edmonton, was given a global sentence of one year after pleading guilty to two counts of assault with a weapon.

Court heard that Travis, 30, used a pipe wrench to assault a man who sustained a broken arm in the incident on July 3, 2016, said senior Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

One month earlier, on June 4, Travis hit a female on the chin at East Prairie Metis Settlement.

“Both involved violence, one with significant injuries,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

“It’s important that the sentence reflect that society denounces this violence,” he added.

The victim also reported that the accused pointed something that she thought may have been a gun at the back of her head. However, Arsenau noted it was in fact not a gun.

Harry Jong spoke for Travis in court.

“He was pretty intoxicated at the time.”

After Travis is released, he will be placed on probation for one year with a focus to rehabilitate his life to abstain from alcohol.

Travis was credited for 195 days served in custody before his guilty plea.

– – – – – – – – –

Albert Nahachick, 44, of Atikameg, was fined $1,200, plus a $360 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Both readings were 200 mg when he was tested by RCMP in Atikameg, said senior Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

“Anything over 160 is aggravating,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

Before the incident, duty counsel Harry Jong told court that Nahachick had been sober for seven years.

“On this particular day, he went off the wagon, he was celebrating the night before.”

Jong added his client wanted to get treatment.

Nahachick was also suspended from driving for one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Jeannine Amber Giroux, 20, of Edmonton, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000.

Formerly of the High Prairie area, she stole a bank card and expended $454.38 in three separate transactions on Sept 1, 2015, said senior Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

Giroux was also ordered to pay restitution in full by March 31, 2018.

“You need to take more responsibility for you and your life,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

“You need to arrange yourself on the inside; say no to people.”

Giroux told court she wants to take drug treatment in Edmonton.

– – – – – – – – –

Trina-Lynn L’Hiron- delle, 28, of High Prairie, was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to two counts of breach of probation.

“If you have conditions, you have to abide by them,” Judge D.R. Shynkar told her during sentencing.

Court heard that L’Hirondelle was inside a vehicle without the registered owner inside on May 31, said senior Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

The second charge arose after she was in contact with a person on June 1 against her probation orders, he added.

“She wants to move to Grande Prairie to take treatment,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

– – – – – – – – –

Amy Lea Thunder, 34, of Atikameg, was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, each on counts of breach of probation and for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Thunder failed to report to her probation officer after she was released from jail, said senior Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

Court heard that Thunder she was intoxicated against her court order, and located in a residence in High Prairie on June 2.

“RCMP say she was clearly under the influence of alcohol,” Arseneau added.

“The owner of the residence says she was drunk and belligerent and unwanted in the residence.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar reminded Thunder she is still on probation and treatment for alcohol is the heart of her order.

“Alcohol seems to be a big problem for her,” duty counsel Harry Jong noted.