St. Vladimir first to apply for cemetery upkeep money

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Groups who maintain cemeteries in Big Lakes County now have access to local funding.



At its regular meeting April 10, county council approved an operating grant of $1,000 to St. Vladimir’s Cemetery Association.



Council supported a recommendation from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“This is the first year the county has budgeted funds for cemetery organizations,” Nanninga says.



“This is the first application that council has received for the program.”



Council approved the funding during budget deliberations, she says.



“Giving $1,000 for cemeteries is a good idea,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.



Operating grants pay for landscaping, grass cutting and yard and plot maintenance.



Nanninga says St. Vladimir association submitted a request for $2,500. This year, they plan to spend $2,800 on maintenance and $5,400 on a new fence.



Several months ago, the association started the process to get the land title of the cemetery in Prairie Echo. Council passed a motion at its meeting Feb. 27 that the county does not want to assume responsibility for the cemetery.



Instead, council decided to support plans to get the cemetery land transferred to the association.



The cemetery has been titled to three trustees and executors, who are all deceased, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



A judge decides the matter.