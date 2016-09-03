St. Paul’s Anglican Church celebrates 85 years in McLennan

Mac Olsen

For South Peace News

The St. Paul’s Anglican Church in McLennan is 85 years young, and the congregation converged there on Aug. 21 to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Father Leon Cadsap and Peter Clarke, the Rector’s Warden, led a special mass for the event.

“I welcome you all to this 85th anniversary,” says Father Leon Cadsap.

“We are celebrating the foundation of this church.”

He offered several prayers and biblical references in relation to the church, including this one:

“Almighty God, to whose glory we celebrate the dedication of this house of prayer:

“We give You thanks for the fellowship of those who have worshipped in this place, and we pray that all who seek You here may find You, and be filled with Your joy and peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with You; in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.”

The congregation also sang a series of songs, including ‘The Church in the Wildwood’ and ‘Just a Closer Walk with Thee’. Communion was also held and a collection was taken up. The service ended with the singing of ‘To God Be the Glory’.

Following the service, the congregation went next door to St. Paul’s Heritage House for tea and cake.

Father Leon Cadsap reflected on the significance of the church in McLennan.

“The church has been here for a long time and the hope is that it will continue for a long time,” says Father Leon Cadsap.

He hopes that the church can grow the congregation with new and former members.

“We need to invite more people to come and bring back the old members if they’re still in town, so that we can sustain the maintenance of this building.”

The church is located across from the government building in McLennan, at the corner of First Street East and Second Avenue North.

The St. Paul’s Anglican Church and St. Paul’s Heritage House have been designated at municipal heritage sites.