St. Andrew’s – Up, up and away to Toronto

Deborah Anderson

Miikwaan Caillou-Roach

Brielle Kit

Chad Strebchuk

Times Reporters

The Grade 9 class of St. Andrew’s School will be taking a bus to Edmonton and then fly from Edmonton to Toronto on May 27 to June 2, because it is a privilege for the students to go.

The activities the Grade 9s will be attending are Canada’s Wonderland, Niagara Falls, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Medieval Times, the CN Tower, a Blue Jays game and a lot more.

There will be around 30-32 students going on the trip.

Jessica Richardson, a teacher at St. Andrew’s, says it is a privilege to go to Toronto.

Lindsay Keay is one of the students going to Toronto.

“I am mostly excited for the Toronto baseball game.”

At St. Andrew’s, every Thursday, the Grade 9s sell hotdogs to raise money for their Toronto trip. The students have raised approximately $6,000 selling hotdogs alone.

Students have to also be on good behaviour to not lose the privilege to go to Toronto.