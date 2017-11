Junior and senior high school students at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with the school’s 15th annual Peace Day ceremony Nov. 9. As usual, the ceremony was presented by Grade 11 students in the Social Studies 20-1 class of teacher Dan Gillmor. Flags were carried by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Members of the Legion were special guests. Videos of war were also presented.