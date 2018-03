St. Andrew’s students hone speaking skills

Oratorical winners

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented awards to winners in the school’s annual oratorical public speaking competition for Grades 1-9 on March 14. Medals were presented to top students in each grade at the elementary level, while junior high students presented themselves as famous people during the competition.

Top Junior High Overall

Anna Gordon

Top Overall Elementary Presenter

Carley Cox [Grade 3]

Kindergarten [All received medals]

Grade 1A

1.Georgia Haas

2.Addison Dube

3.Andrei Tabula

Grade 1B

1.Sophie Oliver

2.Payton Herben

3.Lexyn Callio

Grade 2

1.Nathaniel Reyes

2.Hannah Copeland

3.Meagan Flores

Grade 3

1.Carley Cox

2.Kahlen Lewis

3.Amanda Donahue

Grade 4

1.Cassidy Davies-Hunt

2.Nya Demeule

3.Hanna MacDougald

Grade 5

1.Charlotte Boerchers

2.Hannah Haas

3.Aiden Caron

Grade 6

1.Jessica Whalen

2.Sarah Gordon

3.Hannah Turcotte

Junior High

1.Callista Gomes

2.Amellia Vanderwell

3.Anne Marie Reyes