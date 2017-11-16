St. Andrew’s students doing their part

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s an issue few are aware of, but it is happening as we speak.

However, students in Linda VandenBerg’s Grade 7B Language Arts class at St. Andrew’s School are doing their part to bring awareness to the problem.

The issue: human trafficking and slavery in North America.

Molly Gochman started the Red Sand Project by filing cracks in downtown New York and talking to people about why she was doing it. She then had photos taken and put them on Twitter and other social media under the #redsandproject.

“I learned of this project through the Catholic Women’s League,” says VandenBerg. “My sisters in the League who attended the national convention of the CWL in Charlottetown last summer brought a few of the kits to hand around at our last province meeting.”

At St. Andrew’s, VandenBerg teaches an idiom each week and learned about this one. The significance is that the issue seems to “fall through the cracks” which need to be filled.

“I showed the Grade 7-9 [students] this example and we talked about the project,” she says. “The Grade 7s gobbled up the idea to do this project. I ordered the kits for us.”

On Nov. 3, with kits in hand, students filled cracks in downtown High Prairie with the bright red sand.

Gochman now sends kits to interested schools.