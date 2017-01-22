St. Andrew’s runs win streak to 5 games

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

And then there was one!

The St. Andrew’s Saints are the only undefeated team left in the entire Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League after a 67-54 win at Prairie River Jan. 11.

The other undefeated team was knocked of by their girl’s team as St. Andrew’s won 27-23 earlier in the afternoon over PRJH.

The Saints received scoring from only three players but score they did. Iver Paulino led the charge with 31 points while Christian Vance and Andres Scar-b orough added 18 points each. Paulino is second in league scoring.

The Saints took control early leading 22-8 after one quarter and 37-31 at the half. They extended the lead to 61-38 after three quarters.

Adam Cardinal led PRJH with 20 points while Logan Krupa added 17, Kieran Larson eight and Mondi Lascuna seven.

St. Andrew’s visits Donnelly G.P. Vanier while PRJH travels to Kinuso Jan. 18. They are also two games clear of the second place clubs.