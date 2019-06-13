St. Andrew’s rewards top athletes

St. Andrew’s Junior Female Athlete-of-Year winner Abbie Cottingham, left, and Male Athlete-of-the-Year winner Ethan Smith. hold their trophies.

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie honoured its top athletes during its athletics awards night and banquet June 4. “Tonight is a celebration of our student athletes and the school pride they have spread this year through their accomplishments and efforts,” athletic director Malcolm Tisdale says. “Well done, Saints.” Tisdale succeeded started at St. Andrew’s in February to succeed Stewart McIntyre who became vice-principal.

Coach-of-the-Year

Elaine Demuele: Senior Girls’ Volleyball and Senior Badminton.

Track and Field

Top Senior – Daisy Porisky
Top Junior – Raiden Duchesneau

Senior Girls’ Volleyball

Most Valuable Player – Heaven Supernault
Most Improved Player – Krysta Auger
Rookie of the Year – Zyrene Tabios
Sportsmanship – Tanasity Smith

Junior A Girls’ Volleyball

Most Valuable Player – Ella Deering
Most Improved Player – Heidi Porisky
Rookie of the Year – Kelly Cox
Sportsmanship – Abbie Cottingham

Junior B Girls’ Volleyball

Most Valuable Player – Taylor Oliver-Guerin
Most Improved Player – Tyra Auger
Rookie of the Year – Hannah Turcotte
Sportsmanship – Destiny Supernault

Senior Boys’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Evan Gladue
Most Improved Player – Gavin Ford
Rookie of the Year – Caige Anderson
Sportsmanship – Jacob Kosak

Senior Girls’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Daisy Porisky
Most Improved Player – Amara Toner
Rookie of the Year – Tanasity Smith
Sportsmanship – Georgia Boerchers

Junior Boys’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Ethan Smith
Most Improved Player – Coby Masson
Rookie of the Year – Franci Simogan
Sportsmanship – Jace Supernault

Junior Girls’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Abbie Cottingham
Most Improved Player – Brooke Gauchier
Rookie of the Year – Jessie Zuniga
Sportsmanship – Elle MacIntosh

Cross-Country Running

Top Female Runner – Amellia Vanderwell
Top Male Runner – Korven Herr

Junior Badminton

Top Female – Kirsten Bruder
Top Male – Jacob Rich

Senior Badminton

Top Female – Heaven Supernault
Top Male – Chase Laughlin

St. Andrew’s Senior Female Athlete-of-the-Year winner Daisy Porisky, left, and Male Athlete-of-the-Year winner Evan Gladue, hold their trophies.

