St. Andrew’s rewards top athletes

St. Andrew’s Junior Female Athlete-of-Year winner Abbie Cottingham, left, and Male Athlete-of-the-Year winner Ethan Smith. hold their trophies.

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie honoured its top athletes during its athletics awards night and banquet June 4. “Tonight is a celebration of our student athletes and the school pride they have spread this year through their accomplishments and efforts,” athletic director Malcolm Tisdale says. “Well done, Saints.” Tisdale succeeded started at St. Andrew’s in February to succeed Stewart McIntyre who became vice-principal.

Coach-of-the-Year

Elaine Demuele: Senior Girls’ Volleyball and Senior Badminton.

Track and Field

Top Senior – Daisy Porisky

Top Junior – Raiden Duchesneau

Senior Girls’ Volleyball

Most Valuable Player – Heaven Supernault

Most Improved Player – Krysta Auger

Rookie of the Year – Zyrene Tabios

Sportsmanship – Tanasity Smith

Junior A Girls’ Volleyball

Most Valuable Player – Ella Deering

Most Improved Player – Heidi Porisky

Rookie of the Year – Kelly Cox

Sportsmanship – Abbie Cottingham

Junior B Girls’ Volleyball

Most Valuable Player – Taylor Oliver-Guerin

Most Improved Player – Tyra Auger

Rookie of the Year – Hannah Turcotte

Sportsmanship – Destiny Supernault

Senior Boys’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Evan Gladue

Most Improved Player – Gavin Ford

Rookie of the Year – Caige Anderson

Sportsmanship – Jacob Kosak

Senior Girls’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Daisy Porisky

Most Improved Player – Amara Toner

Rookie of the Year – Tanasity Smith

Sportsmanship – Georgia Boerchers

Junior Boys’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Ethan Smith

Most Improved Player – Coby Masson

Rookie of the Year – Franci Simogan

Sportsmanship – Jace Supernault

Junior Girls’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player – Abbie Cottingham

Most Improved Player – Brooke Gauchier

Rookie of the Year – Jessie Zuniga

Sportsmanship – Elle MacIntosh

Cross-Country Running

Top Female Runner – Amellia Vanderwell

Top Male Runner – Korven Herr

Junior Badminton

Top Female – Kirsten Bruder

Top Male – Jacob Rich

Senior Badminton

Top Female – Heaven Supernault

Top Male – Chase Laughlin