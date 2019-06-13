St. Andrew’s rewards top athletes

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie honoured its top athletes during its athletics awards night and banquet June 4. “Tonight is a celebration of our student athletes and the school pride they have spread this year through their accomplishments and efforts,” athletic director Malcolm Tisdale says. “Well done, Saints.” Tisdale succeeded started at St. Andrew’s in February to succeed Stewart McIntyre who became vice-principal.
Coach-of-the-Year
Elaine Demuele: Senior Girls’ Volleyball and Senior Badminton.
Track and Field
Top Senior – Daisy Porisky
Top Junior – Raiden Duchesneau
Senior Girls’ Volleyball
Most Valuable Player – Heaven Supernault
Most Improved Player – Krysta Auger
Rookie of the Year – Zyrene Tabios
Sportsmanship – Tanasity Smith
Junior A Girls’ Volleyball
Most Valuable Player – Ella Deering
Most Improved Player – Heidi Porisky
Rookie of the Year – Kelly Cox
Sportsmanship – Abbie Cottingham
Junior B Girls’ Volleyball
Most Valuable Player – Taylor Oliver-Guerin
Most Improved Player – Tyra Auger
Rookie of the Year – Hannah Turcotte
Sportsmanship – Destiny Supernault
Senior Boys’ Basketball
Most Valuable Player – Evan Gladue
Most Improved Player – Gavin Ford
Rookie of the Year – Caige Anderson
Sportsmanship – Jacob Kosak
Senior Girls’ Basketball
Most Valuable Player – Daisy Porisky
Most Improved Player – Amara Toner
Rookie of the Year – Tanasity Smith
Sportsmanship – Georgia Boerchers
Junior Boys’ Basketball
Most Valuable Player – Ethan Smith
Most Improved Player – Coby Masson
Rookie of the Year – Franci Simogan
Sportsmanship – Jace Supernault
Junior Girls’ Basketball
Most Valuable Player – Abbie Cottingham
Most Improved Player – Brooke Gauchier
Rookie of the Year – Jessie Zuniga
Sportsmanship – Elle MacIntosh
Cross-Country Running
Top Female Runner – Amellia Vanderwell
Top Male Runner – Korven Herr
Junior Badminton
Top Female – Kirsten Bruder
Top Male – Jacob Rich
Senior Badminton
Top Female – Heaven Supernault
Top Male – Chase Laughlin