St. Andrew’s remains perfect after opening loss

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The season may have started off on the wrong foot with a loss, but since then the St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team has been perfect.

The Saints ran their record to 6-1 after winning their sixth straight game Feb. 1 over the winless Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 44-13 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division action.

The Saints had little trouble with the Falcons, who are struggling in their first year in the league, especially offensively.

Rhys MacIntosh scored 17 points, including 11 in the second half, to assume the team lead in scoring. Daisy Porisky added eight points and Macey Shaw seven. Elle MacIntosh added four points, while Abbie Cottingham, Ella Deering, Madison Price, and Katrina Gauchier all scored two.

Only two Falcons scored in the game. Starla Gullion netted nine points and Kayla Driedger four. The Falcons scored only two points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 16-4 at the half.

Action continued in the league Feb. 6. St. Andrew’s made the trip to Gift Lake while St. Francis was in High Prairie to play Prairie River. The other game saw the Kinuso Knights host Donnelly G.P. Vanier.