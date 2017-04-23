St. Andrews – Newspaper club publishes first news stories

Danielle Beaver

Callista Gomes

St. Andrew’s Reporters

Welcome to the very first report from the St. Andrew’s School newspaper club. We are students from elementary to high school and we will be reporting on what we do in St. Andrew’s School.

This is Danielle Beaver and Callista Gomes reporting. On March 28-29, parent-teacher interviews took place at St. Andrew’s. Students and parents came to the school to talk to teachers about their grades and work in different classes.

Shawn Oliver, a parent who came to parent-teacher interviews, says that “PTIs teaches me more about where my child is going, rather than where they’ve been.”

Taylor Oliver-Guerin, a student at the school, says that she agrees with PTIs and that she, “feels that it helps teachers and parents connect with your grades.”

One of the teachers, Jessica Richardson, says that she enjoys meeting the parents of the students and “thinks it’s important in building an educational relationship.”

The school cafeteria, run by Yvonne Sanders and Jacinthe Boulanger, were serving delicious meals of dried ribs and chicken wings during PTIs. They could also come to the used book fair where it was 25 cents per book or 5$ for a bag. Money raised went to the Share Lent Program.

The learning fair was also an attraction at PTIs. From pictures and posters, to LA and Art, to cookies and experiments by the cooking and science classes, there was something for everyone at the PTIs.