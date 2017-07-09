St. Andrew’s honours top students

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie presented awards to junior and senior high school students during the Celebrations of Learning, June 15

Overall Honour Roll – Grade 7

Abbie Cottingham, Caci Cunningham, Ella Deering, Emily Donahue, Callista Gomes, Konnor Killoran-Cox, Taylor Oliver-Guerin, Owen Ostermeier, Caleb Pruden, Anne-Marie Reyes, Amelia Vanderwell.

Overall Honour Roll – Grade 8

Carmi Ampo, Kendyl Backs, Georgia Boerchers, Anna Gordon, Mackenzie Kasinec, Jacob Kosak, Macey Shaw.

Overall Honour Roll – Grade 9

Danielle Beaver, Jordan Elko, Jared Gomes, Hope Keshen, Sebastien Lamoureux.

Overall Honour Roll – Grade 10

Jerome Javier.

Student Council Award

Jonathan Parke.

St. Andrew’s School 2016-17 Athletic Awards

Badminton

Jr. High Female Most Valuable Player Mariah Herben

Jr. High Male Most Valuable Player Jayden Rothwell

Jr. High Female Most Improved Player Abbie Cottingham

Jr. High Male Most Improved Player Sebastien Lamoureux.

Sr. High Most Valuable Player Grace Pardell.

Sr. High Most Improved Player Kelsi Smith.

Senior High Girls Volleyball

Most Valuable Player Grace Pardell.

Most Improved Player Kelsi Smith.

Curling

Most Valuable Player Hope Keshen.

Most Improved Player Tanasity Smith.

Track and Field

Most Valuable Junior High Female Macey Shaw.

Most Valuable Junior High Male Keenan Price.

High Prairie Renegades Football

Offensive Player-of-the-Year Ethan Gladue.

Defensive Player-of-the-Year Justin Gorospe.

Rookie-of-the-Year Jonas Smith.

Most Improved Player Daniel Kosak.