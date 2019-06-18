St. Andrew’s honours top academic students

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie presented awards to junior and senior high school students during the Celebrations of Learning, June 5. “Tonight is a celebration of our students’ academic success, character development and school pride through their accomplishments ands effort,” principal Marc Lamoureux says.
Honour Roll Principal’s List
Georgia Boerchers
Jillian Boerchers
Kelly Cox
Caci Cunningham
Ella Deering
Mischa Deering
Callista Gomes
Anna Gordon
Taylor Oliver-Guerin
Leighton Halldorson
Hope Keshen
Elle MacIntosh
Anne-Marie Reyes
Hannah Turcotte
Autumn Tulloch
Amellia Vanderwell
Overall Honour Roll Grade 12
Jerome Javier
- English 30-1
- Chemistry 30
- Biology 30
Trey Okemow-Lalonde
- Math 20-3
Heidi Sanders
- Math 20-3
- Science 24
Braden Sauvageau
- Chemistry 30
Damien Willier
- English 30-4
Georgia Willier
- English 30-2
Overall Honour Roll Grade 11
Danielle Beaver
- Biology 20
- Social Studies 20-1
- Chemistry 20
- Physics 20
Willow Chalifoux
- Math 20-3
Felicia Cunningham
- Social Studies 20-1
- Chemistry 20
Natonia Giroux
- Math 20-3
Jared Gomes
- Social Studies 20-1
- Chemistry 20
Dyllan Harris
- Science 24
Sebastien Lamoureux
- Social Studies 20-1
- Chemistry 20
Chase Laughlin
- Social Studies 20-1
- Chemistry 20.
Reann Lawrence-Cardinal
- Math 20-3
Jonathan Parke
- Math 20-3
- Science 24
Heaven Supernault
- Math 20-3
- English 20-2
Mai Mai Tabula
- Social Studies 20-1
- Chemistry 20
Michael Tomkins
- Chemistry 20
Christine Vance
- Math 10-3
Kaleb Willier
- Math 20-2
- English 20-2
Mackenzie Willier
- English 20-2.
Overall Honour Roll Grade 10
Caige Anderson
- Math 10-4
- English 10-4
- Science 14
Devin BigCharles
- Math 10-3
- Science 14
Sherman Chalifoux
- Math 10-3
Kali Cunningham
- Math 10-3
Taiya Cunningham
- Math 10-3
Peyton Ferguson
- Math 10-3
Gavin Ford
- Math 10-3
Aaliyah Gladue
- Social Studies 20-2
Savannah Grandjambe
- English 10-1
- Science 10
Mack Kasinec
- English 20-1
- Science 10
Jacob Kosak
- Math 10-C
- English 10-1
- Science 10
Daniella Lamouche
- English 10-2
- Math 10-3
- Science 14
Jaylynn Lamouche
- Math 10-3
- English 20-2
- Science 14
Nolan Machado
- Math 10-3
Katrina McBeth
- Math 10-3
Daisy Porisky
- Math 10-C
Macey Shaw
- Math 10-C
- English 10-1
- Science 10
Violet Sunshine
- Math 10-3
- Science 14
Matthew Syniak
- Math 10-3
- Science 14
Zyrene Tabios
- Math 10-3
- Science 14
Amara Toner-Calahesin
- Math 10-3
- Science 14
Dwight Tulloch
- Science 10
Jara Zallum
- English 10-1
Overall Honour Roll Grade 9
Keira Allan
- English
- Social Studies
Thomas Basarab
- Science
Marissa Bull
- Social Studies
David Chukwunonso
- Math
- Science
- Social Studies
Abbie Cottingham
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
Braelyn Dallaire
- Science
- Social Studies
Allison Donahue
- English
- Social Studies
Emily Donahue
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
Raiden Duchesneau
- English
- Math
- Science
Sommer Grier
- Social Studies
Konnor Killoran
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
Finn Marko
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
Tishaya Mearon
- Social Studies
Anna Milsap
- Science
Shae Odegaard
- Science
Owen Ostermeier
- Math
- Science
- Social Studies
Caleb Pruden
- Science
Jace Supernault
- Science.
Lawrence Valdez
- Science
Overall Honour Roll Grade 8
Deborah Anderson
- English
Kirsten Bruder
- English
- Science
Ethan Cutrell
- Social Studies
Amy Donahue
- English.
Gabby Dumont
- Math
- Science
Gracie Foster
- English
Jessica Gordon
- English
- Social Studies
Rhiannon Gray
- English
Korven Herr
- Science
Brenden Kasinec
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
Sage Keay
- English
- Social Studies
Brielle Kit
- English
Kaylin Marquardt
- Science
Heidi Porisky
- English
Alyse Rothwell
- English
Hana Sharkawi
- English
Sebastian Vasquez
- English
- Science
Zalena Workman
- Science
Overall Honour Roll Grade 7
Kelbi Anderson
- English
- Math
- Social Studies
Shailesh Barathy
- English
- Math
- Science
Ashley Billings
- English
- Math
Syara Brassard
- English
- Math
- Science
Brooke Cunningham
- English
- Math
Brody Kit
- Science
Katrina Lalonde
- English
- Science
- Social Studies
Mackenna Lamarche
- Science
Cameron Patenaude
- English
Joseah Pecpec
- English
Alessandra Pruden
- Math
- Science
Kayle Rothwell
- English
Lexie Stout
- English
- Math
- Social Studies
Karli Vink
- English
Melissa Watts
- English
- Math
- Science
- Social Studies
Religion Awards
Grade 7 Religion
- Syara Brassard [tie]
- Brooke Cunningham [tie]
- Brody Kit [tie].
Grade 8 Religion
- Korven Herr
Grade 9 Religion
- Callista Gomes [tie]
- Taylor Oliver-Guerin [tie]
Religion 15
- Anna Gordon
Religion 25
- Hope Keshen
Religion 35
- Damien Willier
Christian Leadership Awards
Junior High School
- Anne-Marie Reyes
Senior High School
- Macey Shaw
Artist-of-the-Year Awards
Grade 7
- Brooke Cunningham
Grade 8
- Jessica Gordon
Grade 9
- Taylor Oliver-Guerin
Grade 10
- Daisy Porisky
Grade 11
- Danielle Beaver
Grade 12
- Cassidy Chalifoux
Citizenship Awards
Grade 7
- Shailesh Barathy
- Jillian Boerchers
- Kelly Cox
- Mischa Deering
- Leighton Halldorson
- Katriana Lalonde
- Lexie Stout
- Hannah Turcotte
Grade 8
- Kirsten Bruder
- Amy Donahue
- Gracie Foster
- Jessica Gordon
- Korven Herr
- Chad Strebchuk
- Autumn Tulloch
- Sebastian Vasquez
- Jessie Zuniga
Grade 9
- Thomas Basarab
- Ella Deering
- Allison Donahue
- Callista Gomes
- Taylor Oliver-Guerin
- Elle MacIntosh
- Anne-Marie Reyes
- Amellia Vanderwell.
High School
- Danielle Beaver
- Georgia Boerchers
- Katrina Gauchier
- Evan Gladue
- Jared Gomes
- Anna Gordon
- Sebastien Lamoureux
- Lezane Okimaw
- Daisy Porisky
- Jacob Kosak
- Macey Shaw
- Chance Supernault.
Perseverence Awards
Grade 7
- Syara Brassard
- Spencer Carifelle
- Brooklyn Fraser-Chopyk
- Danika Milner
- Graham Supernault
- Melissa Watts
- Jayla Willier
Grade 8
- Deborah Anderson
- Kolby Badger
- Rhiannon Gray
- Autumn Tulloch
- Jessie Zuniga
Grade 9
- Marissa Bull
- Braelyn Dallaire
- Natasha Giroux
- Drae L’Hirondelle
- Clarence Lindo
- Finn Marko
- Tishaya Mearon
- Owen Ostermeier
- Ethan Smith
- Leteisha Supernault
- Elizabeth Willier-Garand
High School
- Caige Anderson
- Reann Lawrence-Cardinal
- Angel Chalifoux
- Gavin Ford
- Dyllan Harris
- Jacob Kosak
- Lezane Okimaw
- Jonathan Parke
- Braden Sauvageau
- Michael Tomkins
- Amara Toner-Calahesin
- Christian Vance
- Damien Willier
- Shawn Willier