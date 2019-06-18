St. Andrew’s honours top academic students

The Christian Leadership Award is presented to one junior high and one senior high school student. Left-right, are Anne-Marie Reyes [Grade 9] and High Prairie Trustee Carmelle Lizee of the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division. Missing in the photo is high school winner Macey Shaw.

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie presented awards to junior and senior high school students during the Celebrations of Learning, June 5. “Tonight is a celebration of our students’ academic success, character development and school pride through their accomplishments ands effort,” principal Marc Lamoureux says.

Honour Roll Principal’s List

Georgia Boerchers

Jillian Boerchers

Kelly Cox

Caci Cunningham

Ella Deering

Mischa Deering

Callista Gomes

Anna Gordon

Taylor Oliver-Guerin

Leighton Halldorson

Hope Keshen

Elle MacIntosh

Anne-Marie Reyes

Hannah Turcotte

Autumn Tulloch

Amellia Vanderwell

Overall Honour Roll Grade 12

Jerome Javier

English 30-1

Chemistry 30

Biology 30

Trey Okemow-Lalonde

Trey Okemow-Lalonde Math 20-3

Heidi Sanders

Heidi Sanders Math 20-3

Science 24

Braden Sauvageau

Braden Sauvageau Chemistry 30

Damien Willier

Damien Willier English 30-4

Georgia Willier

Georgia Willier English 30-2

Overall Honour Roll Grade 11

Danielle Beaver

Biology 20

Social Studies 20-1

Chemistry 20

Physics 20

Willow Chalifoux

Willow Chalifoux Math 20-3

Felicia Cunningham

Felicia Cunningham Social Studies 20-1

Chemistry 20

Natonia Giroux

Natonia Giroux Math 20-3

Jared Gomes

Jared Gomes Social Studies 20-1

Chemistry 20

Dyllan Harris

Dyllan Harris Science 24

Sebastien Lamoureux

Sebastien Lamoureux Social Studies 20-1

Chemistry 20

Chase Laughlin

Chase Laughlin Social Studies 20-1

Chemistry 20.

Reann Lawrence-Cardinal

Reann Lawrence-Cardinal Math 20-3

Jonathan Parke

Jonathan Parke Math 20-3

Science 24

Heaven Supernault

Heaven Supernault Math 20-3

English 20-2

Mai Mai Tabula

Mai Mai Tabula Social Studies 20-1

Chemistry 20

Michael Tomkins

Michael Tomkins Chemistry 20

Christine Vance

Christine Vance Math 10-3

Kaleb Willier

Kaleb Willier Math 20-2

English 20-2

Mackenzie Willier

Mackenzie Willier English 20-2.

Overall Honour Roll Grade 10

Caige Anderson

Math 10-4

English 10-4

Science 14

Devin BigCharles

Devin BigCharles Math 10-3

Science 14

Sherman Chalifoux

Sherman Chalifoux Math 10-3

Kali Cunningham

Kali Cunningham Math 10-3

Taiya Cunningham

Taiya Cunningham Math 10-3

Peyton Ferguson

Peyton Ferguson Math 10-3

Gavin Ford

Gavin Ford Math 10-3

Aaliyah Gladue

Aaliyah Gladue Social Studies 20-2

Savannah Grandjambe

Savannah Grandjambe English 10-1

Science 10

Mack Kasinec

Mack Kasinec English 20-1

Science 10

Jacob Kosak

Jacob Kosak Math 10-C

English 10-1

Science 10

Daniella Lamouche

Daniella Lamouche English 10-2

Math 10-3

Science 14

Jaylynn Lamouche

Jaylynn Lamouche Math 10-3

English 20-2

Science 14

Nolan Machado

Nolan Machado Math 10-3

Katrina McBeth

Katrina McBeth Math 10-3

Daisy Porisky

Daisy Porisky Math 10-C

Macey Shaw

Macey Shaw Math 10-C

English 10-1

Science 10

Violet Sunshine

Violet Sunshine Math 10-3

Science 14

Matthew Syniak

Matthew Syniak Math 10-3

Science 14

Zyrene Tabios

Zyrene Tabios Math 10-3

Science 14

Amara Toner-Calahesin

Amara Toner-Calahesin Math 10-3

Science 14

Dwight Tulloch

Dwight Tulloch Science 10

Jara Zallum

Jara Zallum English 10-1

Overall Honour Roll Grade 9

Keira Allan

English

Social Studies

Thomas Basarab

Thomas Basarab Science

Marissa Bull

Marissa Bull Social Studies

David Chukwunonso

David Chukwunonso Math

Science

Social Studies

Abbie Cottingham

Abbie Cottingham English

Science

Social Studies

Braelyn Dallaire

Braelyn Dallaire Science

Social Studies

Allison Donahue

Allison Donahue English

Social Studies

Emily Donahue

Emily Donahue English

Science

Social Studies

Raiden Duchesneau

Raiden Duchesneau English

Math

Science

Sommer Grier

Sommer Grier Social Studies

Konnor Killoran

Konnor Killoran English

Science

Social Studies

Finn Marko

Finn Marko English

Science

Social Studies

Tishaya Mearon

Tishaya Mearon Social Studies

Anna Milsap

Anna Milsap Science

Shae Odegaard

Shae Odegaard Science

Owen Ostermeier

Owen Ostermeier Math

Science

Social Studies

Caleb Pruden

Caleb Pruden Science

Jace Supernault

Jace Supernault Science.

Lawrence Valdez

Lawrence Valdez Science

Overall Honour Roll Grade 8

Deborah Anderson

English

Kirsten Bruder

Kirsten Bruder English

Science

Ethan Cutrell

Ethan Cutrell Social Studies

Amy Donahue

Amy Donahue English.

Gabby Dumont

Gabby Dumont Math

Science

Gracie Foster

Gracie Foster English

Jessica Gordon

Jessica Gordon English

Social Studies

Rhiannon Gray

Rhiannon Gray English

Korven Herr

Korven Herr Science

Brenden Kasinec

Brenden Kasinec English

Science

Social Studies

Sage Keay

Sage Keay English

Social Studies

Brielle Kit

Brielle Kit English

Kaylin Marquardt

Kaylin Marquardt Science

Heidi Porisky

Heidi Porisky English

Alyse Rothwell

Alyse Rothwell English

Hana Sharkawi

Hana Sharkawi English

Sebastian Vasquez

Sebastian Vasquez English

Science

Zalena Workman

Zalena Workman Science

Overall Honour Roll Grade 7

Kelbi Anderson

English

Math

Social Studies

Shailesh Barathy

Shailesh Barathy English

Math

Science

Ashley Billings

Ashley Billings English

Math

Syara Brassard

Syara Brassard English

Math

Science

Brooke Cunningham

Brooke Cunningham English

Math

Brody Kit

Brody Kit Science

Katrina Lalonde

Katrina Lalonde English

Science

Social Studies

Mackenna Lamarche

Mackenna Lamarche Science

Cameron Patenaude

Cameron Patenaude English

Joseah Pecpec

Joseah Pecpec English

Alessandra Pruden

Alessandra Pruden Math

Science

Kayle Rothwell

Kayle Rothwell English

Lexie Stout

Lexie Stout English

Math

Social Studies

Karli Vink

Karli Vink English

Melissa Watts

Melissa Watts English

Math

Science

Social Studies

Religion Awards

Grade 7 Religion

Syara Brassard [tie]

Brooke Cunningham [tie]

Brody Kit [tie].

Grade 8 Religion

Grade 8 Religion Korven Herr

Grade 9 Religion

Grade 9 Religion Callista Gomes [tie]

Taylor Oliver-Guerin [tie]

Religion 15

Religion 15 Anna Gordon

Religion 25

Religion 25 Hope Keshen

Religion 35

Religion 35 Damien Willier

Christian Leadership Awards

Junior High School

Anne-Marie Reyes

Senior High School

Senior High School Macey Shaw

Artist-of-the-Year Awards

Grade 7

Brooke Cunningham

Grade 8

Grade 8 Jessica Gordon

Grade 9

Grade 9 Taylor Oliver-Guerin

Grade 10

Grade 10 Daisy Porisky

Grade 11

Grade 11 Danielle Beaver

Grade 12

Grade 12 Cassidy Chalifoux

Citizenship Awards

Grade 7

Shailesh Barathy

Jillian Boerchers

Kelly Cox

Mischa Deering

Leighton Halldorson

Katriana Lalonde

Lexie Stout

Hannah Turcotte

Grade 8

Grade 8 Kirsten Bruder

Amy Donahue

Gracie Foster

Jessica Gordon

Korven Herr

Chad Strebchuk

Autumn Tulloch

Sebastian Vasquez

Jessie Zuniga

Grade 9

Grade 9 Thomas Basarab

Ella Deering

Allison Donahue

Callista Gomes

Taylor Oliver-Guerin

Elle MacIntosh

Anne-Marie Reyes

Amellia Vanderwell.

High School

High School Danielle Beaver

Georgia Boerchers

Katrina Gauchier

Evan Gladue

Jared Gomes

Anna Gordon

Sebastien Lamoureux

Lezane Okimaw

Daisy Porisky

Jacob Kosak

Macey Shaw

Chance Supernault.

Perseverence Awards

Grade 7

Syara Brassard

Spencer Carifelle

Brooklyn Fraser-Chopyk

Danika Milner

Graham Supernault

Melissa Watts

Jayla Willier

Grade 8

Grade 8 Deborah Anderson

Kolby Badger

Rhiannon Gray

Autumn Tulloch

Jessie Zuniga

Grade 9

Grade 9 Marissa Bull

Braelyn Dallaire

Natasha Giroux

Drae L’Hirondelle

Clarence Lindo

Finn Marko

Tishaya Mearon

Owen Ostermeier

Ethan Smith

Leteisha Supernault

Elizabeth Willier-Garand

High School

High School Caige Anderson

Reann Lawrence-Cardinal

Angel Chalifoux

Gavin Ford

Dyllan Harris

Jacob Kosak

Lezane Okimaw

Jonathan Parke

Braden Sauvageau

Michael Tomkins

Amara Toner-Calahesin

Christian Vance

Damien Willier

Shawn Willier