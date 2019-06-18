St. Andrew’s honours top academic students

The Christian Leadership Award is presented to one junior high and one senior high school student. Left-right, are Anne-Marie Reyes [Grade 9] and High Prairie Trustee Carmelle Lizee of the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division. Missing in the photo is high school winner Macey Shaw.

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie presented awards to junior and senior high school students during the Celebrations of Learning, June 5. “Tonight is a celebration of our students’ academic success, character development and school pride through their accomplishments ands effort,” principal Marc Lamoureux says.

Honour Roll Principal’s List

Georgia Boerchers
Jillian Boerchers
Kelly Cox
Caci Cunningham
Ella Deering
Mischa Deering
Callista Gomes
Anna Gordon
Taylor Oliver-Guerin
Leighton Halldorson
Hope Keshen
Elle MacIntosh
Anne-Marie Reyes
Hannah Turcotte
Autumn Tulloch
Amellia Vanderwell

Overall Honour Roll Grade 12

Jerome Javier

  • English 30-1
  • Chemistry 30
  • Biology 30
    Trey Okemow-Lalonde
  • Math 20-3
    Heidi Sanders
  • Math 20-3
  • Science 24
    Braden Sauvageau
  • Chemistry 30
    Damien Willier
  • English 30-4
    Georgia Willier
  • English 30-2

Overall Honour Roll Grade 11

Danielle Beaver

  • Biology 20
  • Social Studies 20-1
  • Chemistry 20
  • Physics 20
    Willow Chalifoux
  • Math 20-3
    Felicia Cunningham
  • Social Studies 20-1
  • Chemistry 20
    Natonia Giroux
  • Math 20-3
    Jared Gomes
  • Social Studies 20-1
  • Chemistry 20
    Dyllan Harris
  • Science 24
    Sebastien Lamoureux
  • Social Studies 20-1
  • Chemistry 20
    Chase Laughlin
  • Social Studies 20-1
  • Chemistry 20.
    Reann Lawrence-Cardinal
  • Math 20-3
    Jonathan Parke
  • Math 20-3
  • Science 24
    Heaven Supernault
  • Math 20-3
  • English 20-2
    Mai Mai Tabula
  • Social Studies 20-1
  • Chemistry 20
    Michael Tomkins
  • Chemistry 20
    Christine Vance
  • Math 10-3
    Kaleb Willier
  • Math 20-2
  • English 20-2
    Mackenzie Willier
  • English 20-2.

Overall Honour Roll Grade 10

Caige Anderson

  • Math 10-4
  • English 10-4
  • Science 14
    Devin BigCharles
  • Math 10-3
  • Science 14
    Sherman Chalifoux
  • Math 10-3
    Kali Cunningham
  • Math 10-3
    Taiya Cunningham
  • Math 10-3
    Peyton Ferguson
  • Math 10-3
    Gavin Ford
  • Math 10-3
    Aaliyah Gladue
  • Social Studies 20-2
    Savannah Grandjambe
  • English 10-1
  • Science 10
    Mack Kasinec
  • English 20-1
  • Science 10
    Jacob Kosak
  • Math 10-C
  • English 10-1
  • Science 10
    Daniella Lamouche
  • English 10-2
  • Math 10-3
  • Science 14
    Jaylynn Lamouche
  • Math 10-3
  • English 20-2
  • Science 14
    Nolan Machado
  • Math 10-3
    Katrina McBeth
  • Math 10-3
    Daisy Porisky
  • Math 10-C
    Macey Shaw
  • Math 10-C
  • English 10-1
  • Science 10
    Violet Sunshine
  • Math 10-3
  • Science 14
    Matthew Syniak
  • Math 10-3
  • Science 14
    Zyrene Tabios
  • Math 10-3
  • Science 14
    Amara Toner-Calahesin
  • Math 10-3
  • Science 14
    Dwight Tulloch
  • Science 10
    Jara Zallum
  • English 10-1

Overall Honour Roll Grade 9

Keira Allan

  • English
  • Social Studies
    Thomas Basarab
  • Science
    Marissa Bull
  • Social Studies
    David Chukwunonso
  • Math
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Abbie Cottingham
  • English
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Braelyn Dallaire
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Allison Donahue
  • English
  • Social Studies
    Emily Donahue
  • English
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Raiden Duchesneau
  • English
  • Math
  • Science
    Sommer Grier
  • Social Studies
    Konnor Killoran
  • English
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Finn Marko
  • English
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Tishaya Mearon
  • Social Studies
    Anna Milsap
  • Science
    Shae Odegaard
  • Science
    Owen Ostermeier
  • Math
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Caleb Pruden
  • Science
    Jace Supernault
  • Science.
    Lawrence Valdez
  • Science

Overall Honour Roll Grade 8

Deborah Anderson

  • English
    Kirsten Bruder
  • English
  • Science
    Ethan Cutrell
  • Social Studies
    Amy Donahue
  • English.
    Gabby Dumont
  • Math
  • Science
    Gracie Foster
  • English
    Jessica Gordon
  • English
  • Social Studies
    Rhiannon Gray
  • English
    Korven Herr
  • Science
    Brenden Kasinec
  • English
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Sage Keay
  • English
  • Social Studies
    Brielle Kit
  • English
    Kaylin Marquardt
  • Science
    Heidi Porisky
  • English
    Alyse Rothwell
  • English
    Hana Sharkawi
  • English
    Sebastian Vasquez
  • English
  • Science
    Zalena Workman
  • Science

Overall Honour Roll Grade 7

Kelbi Anderson

  • English
  • Math
  • Social Studies
    Shailesh Barathy
  • English
  • Math
  • Science
    Ashley Billings
  • English
  • Math
    Syara Brassard
  • English
  • Math
  • Science
    Brooke Cunningham
  • English
  • Math
    Brody Kit
  • Science
    Katrina Lalonde
  • English
  • Science
  • Social Studies
    Mackenna Lamarche
  • Science
    Cameron Patenaude
  • English
    Joseah Pecpec
  • English
    Alessandra Pruden
  • Math
  • Science
    Kayle Rothwell
  • English
    Lexie Stout
  • English
  • Math
  • Social Studies
    Karli Vink
  • English
    Melissa Watts
  • English
  • Math
  • Science
  • Social Studies

Religion Awards

Grade 7 Religion

  • Syara Brassard [tie]
  • Brooke Cunningham [tie]
  • Brody Kit [tie].
    Grade 8 Religion
  • Korven Herr
    Grade 9 Religion
  • Callista Gomes [tie]
  • Taylor Oliver-Guerin [tie]
    Religion 15
  • Anna Gordon
    Religion 25
  • Hope Keshen
    Religion 35
  • Damien Willier

Christian Leadership Awards

Junior High School

  • Anne-Marie Reyes
    Senior High School
  • Macey Shaw

Artist-of-the-Year Awards

Grade 7

  • Brooke Cunningham
    Grade 8
  • Jessica Gordon
    Grade 9
  • Taylor Oliver-Guerin
    Grade 10
  • Daisy Porisky
    Grade 11
  • Danielle Beaver
    Grade 12
  • Cassidy Chalifoux

Citizenship Awards

Grade 7

  • Shailesh Barathy
  • Jillian Boerchers
  • Kelly Cox
  • Mischa Deering
  • Leighton Halldorson
  • Katriana Lalonde
  • Lexie Stout
  • Hannah Turcotte
    Grade 8
  • Kirsten Bruder
  • Amy Donahue
  • Gracie Foster
  • Jessica Gordon
  • Korven Herr
  • Chad Strebchuk
  • Autumn Tulloch
  • Sebastian Vasquez
  • Jessie Zuniga
    Grade 9
  • Thomas Basarab
  • Ella Deering
  • Allison Donahue
  • Callista Gomes
  • Taylor Oliver-Guerin
  • Elle MacIntosh
  • Anne-Marie Reyes
  • Amellia Vanderwell.
    High School
  • Danielle Beaver
  • Georgia Boerchers
  • Katrina Gauchier
  • Evan Gladue
  • Jared Gomes
  • Anna Gordon
  • Sebastien Lamoureux
  • Lezane Okimaw
  • Daisy Porisky
  • Jacob Kosak
  • Macey Shaw
  • Chance Supernault.

Perseverence Awards

Grade 7

  • Syara Brassard
  • Spencer Carifelle
  • Brooklyn Fraser-Chopyk
  • Danika Milner
  • Graham Supernault
  • Melissa Watts
  • Jayla Willier
    Grade 8
  • Deborah Anderson
  • Kolby Badger
  • Rhiannon Gray
  • Autumn Tulloch
  • Jessie Zuniga
    Grade 9
  • Marissa Bull
  • Braelyn Dallaire
  • Natasha Giroux
  • Drae L’Hirondelle
  • Clarence Lindo
  • Finn Marko
  • Tishaya Mearon
  • Owen Ostermeier
  • Ethan Smith
  • Leteisha Supernault
  • Elizabeth Willier-Garand
    High School
  • Caige Anderson
  • Reann Lawrence-Cardinal
  • Angel Chalifoux
  • Gavin Ford
  • Dyllan Harris
  • Jacob Kosak
  • Lezane Okimaw
  • Jonathan Parke
  • Braden Sauvageau
  • Michael Tomkins
  • Amara Toner-Calahesin
  • Christian Vance
  • Damien Willier
  • Shawn Willier
  • Arist-of-the-Year Awards were presented to six students. Left-right, are Jessica Gordon [Grade 8], Taylor Oliver-Guerin [Grade 9], Brooke Cunningham [Grade 7], and art teacher Cari Johnston. Missing in the photo are Daisy Porisky [Grade 10], Danielle Beaver [Grade 11] and Cassidy Chalifoux [Grade 12].
  • Religion Awards are presented to a student in each grade with the top overall mark. Left-right, are Brooke Cunningham [Grade 7 Religion, tie], Syara Brassard [Grade 7 Religion, tie], Hope Keshen [Religion 25], Damien Willier [Religion 35], Taylor Oliver-Guerin [Grade 9 Religion, tie], Callista Gomes [Grade 9 Religion, tie] and Anna Gordon [Religion 15]. Missing in the photo are Brody Kit [Grade 7 Religion, tie] and Korven Herr [Grade 8 Religion].
  • The Principal’s List recognizes students who earn honours in all their core courses. In the front row, left-right, are Anne-Marie Reyes, Autumn Tulloch, Jillian Boerchers, Kelly Cox, Mischa Deering, Anna Gordon, Taylor Oliver-Guerin and principal Marc Lamoureux. In the back row, left-right, are Amellia Vanderwell, Hannah Turcotte, Elle MacIntosh, Ella Deering, Hope Keshen and Callista Gomes. Missing in the photo are Georgia Boerchers, Caci Cunningham and Leighton Halldorson.

