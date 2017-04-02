St. Andrew’s honours oratorical winners

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented awards to winners in the school’s annual oratorical public speaking competition for Grades 1-9 on March 16. Medals were presented to top students in each grade at the elementary level. Junior high students presented themselves as famous people during the competition.

Oratorical Winners

Top Junior High Overall

Danielle Beaver [Grade 9]

Top Overall Elementary

Kelly Cox [Grade 5]

Kindergarten

[All received medals]

Tenley Cunningham, Georgia Haas, Trenton Knibb-Willier, Danessa Lamouche, Andrianna Willier, Jullisa Wilkinson.

Grade 1A

1. Grayson Fowlie

2. Pyper Martinson

3. Danica Haire

Grade 1B

1. Hannah Copeland

2. Shae Payne

3. Jamal Rouse

Grade 2

1. Carley Cox

2. Aaliyah Rouse

3. Casey Billings

Grade 3

1. Reid Oliver

2. Hannah McDougald

3. Colbie Lamarche

Grade 4

1. Charlotte Boerchers

2. Hannah Haas

3. Franchesca Reyes

Grade 5

1. Jessica Whalen

2. Jill Boerchers

Grade 6

1. Jessica Gordon

2. Korven Herr

Junior High

1. Raiden Duchesneau

2. Mack Kasinec

3.Anna Gordon