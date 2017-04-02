St. Andrew’s honours oratorical winners

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented awards to winners in the school’s annual oratorical public speaking competition for Grades 1-9 on March 16. Medals were presented to top students in each grade at the elementary level. Junior high students presented themselves as famous people during the competition.
Oratorical Winners
Top Junior High Overall
Danielle Beaver [Grade 9]
Top Overall Elementary
Kelly Cox [Grade 5]
Kindergarten
[All received medals]
Tenley Cunningham, Georgia Haas, Trenton Knibb-Willier, Danessa Lamouche, Andrianna Willier, Jullisa Wilkinson.
Grade 1A
1. Grayson Fowlie
2. Pyper Martinson
3. Danica Haire
Grade 1B
1. Hannah Copeland
2. Shae Payne
3. Jamal Rouse
Grade 2
1. Carley Cox
2. Aaliyah Rouse
3. Casey Billings
Grade 3
1. Reid Oliver
2. Hannah McDougald
3. Colbie Lamarche
Grade 4
1. Charlotte Boerchers
2. Hannah Haas
3. Franchesca Reyes
Grade 5
1. Jessica Whalen
2. Jill Boerchers
Grade 6
1. Jessica Gordon
2. Korven Herr
Junior High
1. Raiden Duchesneau
2. Mack Kasinec
3.Anna Gordon