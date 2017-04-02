St. Andrew’s honours oratorical winners

First-place winners in each grade wear their medals. Left-right, are Grade 1A winner Grayson Fowlie, Grade 1B winner Hannah Copeland, Grade 6 winner Jessica Gordon, Grade 2 winner Carley Cox, and Grade 3 winner Reid Oliver. Missing in photo are Grade 4 winner Charlotte Boerchers, and Grade 5 winner Jessica Whalen.

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented awards to winners in the school’s annual oratorical public speaking competition for Grades 1-9 on March 16. Medals were presented to top students in each grade at the elementary level. Junior high students presented themselves as famous people during the competition.

 

Oratorical Winners

Top Junior High Overall
Danielle Beaver [Grade 9]
Top Overall Elementary
Kelly Cox [Grade 5]
Kindergarten
[All received medals]
Tenley Cunningham, Georgia Haas, Trenton Knibb-Willier, Danessa Lamouche, Andrianna Willier, Jullisa Wilkinson.
Grade 1A
1. Grayson Fowlie
2. Pyper Martinson
3. Danica Haire
Grade 1B
1. Hannah Copeland
2. Shae Payne
3. Jamal Rouse
Grade 2
1. Carley Cox
2. Aaliyah Rouse
3. Casey Billings
Grade 3
1. Reid Oliver
2. Hannah McDougald
3. Colbie Lamarche
Grade 4
1. Charlotte Boerchers
2. Hannah Haas
3. Franchesca Reyes
Grade 5
1. Jessica Whalen
2. Jill Boerchers
Grade 6
1. Jessica Gordon
2. Korven Herr
Junior High
1. Raiden Duchesneau
2. Mack Kasinec
3.Anna Gordon

Early Childhood Studies [kindergarten] students wear their medals. Left-right, are Georgia Haas, Jullisa Wilkinson, Tenley Cunningham, Andrianna Willier, and Danessa Lamouche. Missing in photo is Trenton Knibb-Willier.
Danielle Beaver was the overall winner junior high presenter.
Kelly Cox won the overall elementary presenter for the second straight year.

