St. Andrew’s – Grade 6s off to Edmonton June 9

Alyssa Davidson

Andrew Gauchier

Heidi Porisky

Edmond Willier

Richie Willier

Times Reporters

Alan Baird and Rachel Kemp’s Grade 6s are going to Edmonton on a science and social field trip.

The Grade 6s are going to take a bus to Edmonton early in the morning, on June 9.

“I am going to bring lots of snacks, and a G-rated movie for the students,” Alan Baird shares with us.

He will be on the bus ride, and the buses have TVs!

The children will be going to the Space Science Centre, and then they will head to the Alberta Legislature. At the Space Science Centre, they will learn about aerodynamics. At the Legislature, they will learn about how their government works.

Amy Donahue comments, “I am very excited, I am most excited for the Space Science Centre.”

The Grade 6s are going to the Space Science Centre first. There are many exhibits that they will see on a self-directed tour.

“I am so excited for the Grade 6s to learn how the government helps their family, schools. Also, after our fun day, we are going to order pizza and eat in the warm sun,” Fran Caudron shares.

Alison Donahue, a student from last year’s trip, added, “The bus ride was so fun, we learned about aerodynamics and we made mini-airplanes. At the Legislature later, we learned about history, you would definitely need snacks.”

The one thing that she said almost everybody disliked, was waking up at 5 a.m.

Vice principal Karen Nelson told the Grade 6 students, “You are allowed to bring your personal device.”

Most kids will love having their personal devices. Plus, they can listen to music to and from Edmonton.