St. Andrew’s evacuated

Damage in the cafeteria at St. Andrew’s School was repaired after a water leak on Jan. 8. Left-right, are principal Marc Lamoureux and plumber Peter Nygaard of Nygaard Plumbing.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School students were out in the cold for a short time Jan. 8 after a leak in the roof set off alarms.



Students and staff were evacuated from the building for just over one hour after a leak in the cafeteria triggered alarms, principal Marc Lamoureux says.



“When we started the school day, we noticed a leak in the heating system in the ceiling in the cafeteria,” Lamoureux says.



“We had a pipe freeze off because of the cold temperatures outside.”



A spray of water then set off the fire alarm. Students were evacuated, first to the fields outside around 9:35 a.m., Lamoureux says.



Classes and other business resumed at 10:45 a.m.



Temperature outside that morning was about -24 C.



Lamoureux says students and staff were relieved when St. Paul’s Catholic Church opened its doors to provide everyone with warm and comfort shelter.



Pizza was brought in to provide lunch since the cafeteria was closed and non-functional for the day.



Repairs were completed and the cafeteria was back in business on Jan. 9.