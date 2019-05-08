Spring Rodeo thrills High Prairie crowds

Hannah Turcotte, of High Prairie, makes a turn in junior barrel racing in the High Prairie Spring Rodeo on April 27.

Local competitors add local flavour to popular event at HP Agriplex

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Riders on horses and bulls were rocking and rolling at the 10th annual High Prairie Amateur Spring Rodeo held April 27-28.



Crowds watched the action Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Agriplex hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.



Competitors battled in saddle bronc, bare back, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping ladies’ breakaway roping and ladies’ barrel racing.



Several local riders competed.



Novice horse riding – Blake Holleis and Sam Holleis, both of High Prairie.



Junior bull riding – Colby Cox, of High Prairie.



Junior breakaway – Owen Cardinal, of Enilda.



Bull riding – Brendan Smith, of High Prairie.



Ladies’ barrel racing – Sadie Haggerty, of Salt Prairie, Molly Marquardt, of High Prairie, and Nicki Williscroft, of High Prairie.



Junior barrel racing – Owen Cardinal, of Enilda, Shelby Cook, of High Prairie, and Hannah Turcotte, of High Prairie.



Peewee barrel racing – Sydney Turcotte, of High Prairie.



Local barrel racing – Teagan Barnes Roberts, of High Prairie, Navada Caouette, of High Prairie, Owen Cardinal, of Enilda, Kaytlin Thompson, of High Prairie, Hannah Turcotte, of High Prairie, Sydney Turcotte, of High Prairie, and Lynaya Whelan, of High Prairie.



The event was sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association and co-sanctioned by the Lakeland Rodeo Association.